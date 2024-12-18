Viridien: Viridien’S Governance Is Evolving

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris (France), December 18, 2024, released at 5h45 pm

Viridien's governance is evolving

Change in governance structure: temporary unification of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer under the leadership of Sophie ZURQUIYAH, and the appointment of Philippe SALLE as Lead Director

While the Company is completing its transformation strategy and in order to adopt an agile governance structure more aligned with its ambitions and suited to its current context, the Board of Directors of Viridien met on December 18, 2024, and made the following decisions:



The roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be temporarily combined as of April 30, 2025 under the leadership of Sophie ZURQUIYAH, who has been Chief Executive Officer and Director since 2018 ; Philippe SALLE will be appointed Lead Director, subject to the renewal of his mandate as a director by the General Meeting of April 30, 2025.

Given the new responsibilities taken on by Philippe SALLE at another publicly listed company in France, the Board of Directors of Viridien deemed it appropriate to replace its current Chairman effective April 30, 2025. To ensure stability and balance, the Board will propose renewing Philippe SALLE's mandate as director at the General Meeting on April 30, 2025. He will also take on the roles of Vice-Chairman and Lead Director, with specific responsibilities to be detailed in the updated Board rules.

Upon the recommendation of the Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, the Board has decided to implement the succession plan designed for this purpose. Therefore, Sophie ZURQUIYAH will assume, for a transitional period, the combined roles of Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Viridien as of April 30, 2025. This unified governance will remain in place no later than the end of Sophie ZURQUIYAH 's term as a director, until the General Meeting of 2026.

Colette LEWINER, Chair of the Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, stated:“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Philippe SALLE for his chairmanship since 2018, which has significantly contributed to the transformation of Viridien. His continued presence on our Board as Lead Director will ensure continuity and provide a balance of power within a unified governance structure. We also thank Sophie ZURQUIYAH for agreeing to take on the Chairmanship of the Board alongside her role as Chief Executive Officer. Her leadership and strategic vision will enable the continued transformation of the Group. The Board, with the support of its Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, is already engaged in discussions to restore a separate governance structure in 2026.”

