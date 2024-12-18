Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Companies By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Market

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease companies are Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences, Astellas, AstraZeneca.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market.

Some facts of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Report are:

. According to DelveInsight, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market size is expected to Grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market was valued at USD 12,584 million in 2023 and is expected to experience consistent growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

. Leading Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) companies working in the market are Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Chiesi USA, Inc., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithkline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

. Some of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Therapies expected to launch in the market are Stiolto Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Spiriva Respimat and Spiriva Handihaler (Boehringer Ingelheim), Striverdi Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Incruse Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline), Tudorza Pressair (Forest Laboratories), EP395, Yupelri (Theravance Biopharma), Roflumilast, Dupixent, and others.

. The two biologics in the COPD pipeline, GSK's Nucala (mepolizumab) and AstraZeneca's Benralizumab, are the only therapies offering a novel mechanism of action.

. On May 2024, Hoffmann-La Roche announced results of a Phase III Open-Label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety of Astegolimab in Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

. On May 2024, Genentech announced results of a Phase IIb, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Astegolimab in Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

. On May 2024, Regend Therapeutics announced results of a Multicenter, Randomized, Single-Blind, Placebo-Parallel-Controlled Research of REGEND001 Cell Therapy for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) With Diffusion Capacity Defect.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Overview

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease characterized by airflow limitation and persistent respiratory symptoms. The two main forms of COPD are chronic bronchitis and emphysema, often coexisting and contributing to the disease's complexity. Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, although long-term exposure to lung irritants such as air pollution, chemical fumes, or dust can also play a significant role.

Common symptoms of COPD include chronic cough, sputum production, and shortness of breath (dyspnea), wheezing, and chest tightness. These symptoms typically worsen over time, leading to impaired lung function, reduced exercise tolerance, and diminished quality of life.

COPD Diagnosis involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, lung function tests (spirometry), and imaging studies like chest X-rays or CT scans. Treatment aims to relieve symptoms, slow disease progression, and improve quality of life. This may include smoking cessation, bronchodilators, inhaled corticosteroids, pulmonary rehabilitation, oxygen therapy, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions like lung volume reduction surgery or lung transplantation.

While COPD is not curable, early detection, lifestyle modifications, and appropriate management can help alleviate symptoms, reduce exacerbations, and delay disease progression. Patient education and ongoing support are essential components of COPD management to empower individuals in managing their condition effectively.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) drugs recently launched in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Development Activities

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment markets in the upcoming years are Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Chiesi USA, Inc., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithkline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Scope of the COPD Market report are:

. Geography: 7MM

. Study Period: 2020-2034

. Key COPD Companies: Afimmune, Allakos, Amgen/AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Brickell Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Chiesi USA, Inc., Dimerix, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, GlaxoSmithkline, GSNOR Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KeyMed Biosciences, Laboratoires SMB, Mereo BioPharma, Meridigen Biotech, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pulmatrix Inc., Pulmotect, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Sulfateq BV, Synairgen, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease drugs: Stiolto Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Spiriva Respimat and Spiriva Handihaler (Boehringer Ingelheim), Striverdi Respimat (Boehringer Ingelheim), Incruse Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline), Tudorza Pressair (Forest Laboratories), EP395, Yupelri (Theravance Biopharma), Roflumilast, Dupixent, and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Report Key Insights

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Patient Population

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market

4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis

8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market

