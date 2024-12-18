MSA & Circus Arts Announces 2025 Expansion To Highland Park: A Unique School-Break Experience For North Shore Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HIGHLAND PARK, lll., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its reputation in Chicago, MSA & Circus Arts is thrilled to bring its action-packed camp program to families in Highland Park and surrounding areas.

The camp's curriculum is crafted by experts who have headlined in top Las Vegas Cirque productions , competed and landed in the finals on the popular TV show American Ninja Warrior , and certified coaches! Designed with the perfect balance of fun and creativity, the program ensures that campers of all levels receive top-quality instruction in a variety of skills, including aerial arts, sports acro, tumbling, trampoline, and more.

"We are beyond excited to bring MSA & Circus Arts Camp to Highland Park and offer families a fun and enriching experience for their children this summer,"

said Katia Dmitrieva, MSA's Executive Director. "Designed by industry professionals, our program offers kids the chance to explore the world of circus arts while gaining skills that go beyond traditional athletics."

With the growing trend of gifting experiences, MSA's summer program has become a popular holiday gift option within its community. The newly launched Early Bird registration gives North Shore families the perfect opportunity to secure a spot for the unique experience.

To learn more visit:

The Program

What sets MSA & Circus Arts apart is the well-rounded nature of its program, which combines

dance , theater , acrobatics , gymnastics , and traditional circus arts . This innovative approach allows kids to continuously explore and learn from a wide range of disciplines, building confidence, creativity, and physical strength.

The week culminates in a live Camp Showcase Performance on Fridays, where friends and family can cheer on the campers as they showcase the skills they've learned.

"MSA is an amazing camp! My kids loved every minute of it. They came home with new skills and so much excitement every day,"

raved one delighted parent in a recent 5-star Google review.

About MSA & Circus Arts

MSA & Circus Arts stands as the premier destination for circus arts education in the Midwest and is now expanding some of its most popular programs to the North Shore suburbs. With generations of experience and world-class European training standards , MSA offers innovative programs for children and adults of all levels. These programs inspire creativity, build confidence, and promote physical fitness in a supportive and dynamic environment.

In addition to its educational offerings, MSA also produces professional shows that feature a blend of local talent , aspiring artists , and international world-class performers , bringing the magic of the circus to life for audiences of all ages.

For more information and to sign up, visit

SOURCE MSA & Circus Arts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED