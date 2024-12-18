Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Named The Drive's Best EV Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



IONIQ 5 N also named The Drive's Performance EV of 2024

The Drive exclaims: "The best EV of 2024 is the one that goes out of its way to not feel like an EV at all."

IONIQ 5 N features 601 horsepower, plus a driver-selectable N Grin Boost1 function delivering an additional 40 horsepower IONIQ 5 N's victory represents a back-to-back repeat win for the Hyundai brand, following the IONIQ 6 electric sedan's 2023 win

Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV has been awarded The Drive's Best EV of 2024 award, marking a back-to-back repeat win for the Hyundai brand that won the same award in 2023 with the IONIQ 6. The Drive's editorial staff declared IONIQ 5 N the winner against a tough field of more expensive competitors well outside of IONIQ 5 N's direct competition.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sep. 13, 2023.

"It's such a huge honor for the IONIQ 5 N performance SUV to be named The Drive's Best EV of 2024," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America. "We feel the IONIQ 5 N is a beast, with features like N e-Shift and N Grin Boost, the 5 N flips the script on what EVs can do-bringing serious power and excitement to the streets and proving electric performance can truly thrill."

The Drive concludes, "Hyundai's electron-shredding hot hatchback is among the most fun you can have for under six figures, regardless of powertrain....Hyundai managed to add simulated gearshifts and engine noise in a way that feels fun and extremely, eerily convincing. It is handily the most fun electric car I've driven so far, and yes, mostly because it does not feel like an electric car."

State-of-the-art technology delivers shift feeling and engaging fun in an Everyday Sportscar

Fulfilling the N brand pillar of Everyday Sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and exhilarating driving through its novel integrated N e-Shift and N Active Sound+ functions. N e-Shift provides unprecedented control over power delivery, replicating the natural, familiar gear-change sensation of a dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission. N Active Sound+ works to underpin this sensation with manually selectable powertrain soundtracks, including the driver's choice of an ICE-like engine and exhaust soundtrack or more futuristic sounds for a uniquely immersive enthusiast experience. Together, these features greatly enhance the joy of driving by viscerally and audibly simulating the attributes of a high-performance ICE vehicle.

N e-Shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in N's internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. This technology replicates gearshifts by precisely controlling motor torque output to simulate the power-shift feeling between gear changes, painstakingly matched to synchronized audible cues. There's even a synthetic redline. As a result, IONIQ 5 N delivers a more entertaining and interactive driving experience that feels far closer to a high-performance ICE model than any other EV.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-Shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more visceral and exciting sensory experience. This driver-selectable technology leverages a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) to offer three distinct powertrain soundtracks. The 'Ignition' theme simulates the sound of an exciting internal-combustion four-cylinder engine. 'Evolution' provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab prototype, featuring variable volume that is synchronized with lateral g-forces while cornering. The 'Supersonic' theme is a unique aural concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The objective of N Active Sound+ isn't just added sonic excitement; this technology provides the driver with an acoustic reference point to help gauge the power utilized and available during cornering. This capability was borne from thousands of kilometers of development and testing at Germany's legendary Nürburgring racetrack.

The Drive

The Drive

was launched in 2015 when the pioneering /DRIVE YouTube channel transformed into a full-fledged online media brand with millions of monthly readers. Today, it's a must-read daily destination for both enthusiasts and casual car owners with a signature mix of breaking news and deep original reporting on the automotive industry, motorsports, and car culture. The Drive's comprehensive new car review program evaluates new vehicles across seven key areas including driving experience, cabin functionality, onboard tech, efficiency, and overall value for the intended buyer. The Drive is part of

Recurrent , a digital media company with over 20 enthusiast brands.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

Footnotes

1 - Always use extreme caution when using the N Grin Boost feature. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

