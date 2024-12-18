Transaction In Own Shares
Date
12/18/2024 11:31:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 December 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 December 2024 the Company purchased 315,362 ordinary shares at a price of 38.31 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 367,011,078 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 367,011,078.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
JTC (UK) Limited ...
Uloma Adighibe +44 203 832 3877
Alexandria Tivey +44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109008088
