CLEW Nicotine Pouches Officially Launch In Egypt, Expanding Global Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Egypt is a key for CLEW, with increasing demand for innovative and safer nicotine solutions. CLEW aims to help these new consumers make informed choices and address issues linked to traditional tobacco products. The launch will be supported by partnerships with local distributors and retailers.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavour and a smooth mouthfeel. Users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavours, including refreshing mint and classic tobacco, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 20mg to cater for all tastes.

Nevcore Innovations Inc.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is creating a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW's commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

