STRADVISION Signs Licensing Agreement With Renesas To Expand Access To Automotive Vision Technology

Enhancing ADAS Capabilities with Market-Ready Vision Software for Software-Defined

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a trailblazer in AI-based vision perception for the automotive industry, is bolstering its automotive vision software offering

by collaborating with

Renesas Corporation, a global leader in advanced solutions. As part of this collaboration, STRADVISION has signed a master license agreement with Renesas, which enables Renesas to integrate STRADVISION's SVNet

software with its industry-leading R-Car system-on-chip (SoC) platform and offer a pre-validated, market-ready ADAS solution as part of Renesas' RoX SDV development platform.

The expansion of STRADVISION software technology will continue to drive the innovation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies

and aid Tier-1 suppliers and car OEMs to bring mobility and autonomy to next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) easily and rapidly.

Pioneering the Future of Automotive Vision

For many years, STRADVISION has closely worked with Renesas, with key efforts including integrating STRADVISION's Deep Learning software into the Renesas R-Car V3x platform. The latest combination of STRADVISION and Renesas technologies represents a major leap forward in automotive vision technology. STRADVISION's SVNet software , celebrated for its unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in visual processing, will provide a synergy

with Renesas' cutting-edge SoCs, including R-Car V4H/V4M and future R-Car Gen 5 series . This integration is anticipated to deliver unmatched enhancements in safety, reliability, and performance, offering automotive manufacturers an unprecedented level of advanced technology to embed in their vehicles.

Catalyzing Innovation and Growth in ADAS

The global ADAS market is experiencing rapid growth as automotive manufacturers strive to meet increasing demands for vehicle safety and autonomy. This collaboration is expected

to accelerate the evolution and commercialization of more affordable next-generation ADAS and AD systems. By integrating STRADVISION's advanced AI-based vision algorithms inside Renesas RoX (Renesas Open Access) Software-Defined Vehicle Platform , the combined technology platform will deliver innovative, high-performance solutions that are both affordable and easy to use. This will significantly lower the barriers to ADAS adoption, enabling a wider range of vehicles to benefit from advanced safety and autonomous driving features.

"We are thrilled to partner with a trusted technology leader like STRADVISION," said Cyril Clocher, Senior Director of the High

Performance Computing SoC Business Division

at Renesas. "This technology collaboration enables us to offer a fully integrated solution that bring together our

scalable R-Car SoC family and STRADVISION AI-based vision perception technology through our RoX SDV platform. By combining these capabilities, we accelerate

end-to-end automotive-grade system solutions integration and provide our customers a clear path for adopting vehicle safety and autonomy in their next-generation SDVs."

Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer of STRADVISION , added, "We are exhilarated to deepen our collaboration with Renesas, a titan in semiconductor solutions, to push the boundaries of automotive vision technology. This partnership will empower us to provide even more advanced and efficient solutions to our customers, significantly enhancing the safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems worldwide."

About STRADVISION



Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.



