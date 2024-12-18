Simulation Theory, Inc. Raises $2 Million In Pre-Seed Funding To Combat Cloud Waste, Revolutionize The Future Of Compute

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulation Theory Inc., a start-up dedicated to reducing waste by optimizing compute resources, has successfully raised $2 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Larry Russ, managing partner at Russ, August &

Kabat with individual investors including Ryan Peterson, former CEO of Finger Food Advanced Group and Robert Wallace of Strategic Alternatives. The funding will be used to support further development of Simulation Theory's innovative software development kit (SDK) designed to maximize applications' ability to optimize existing resources to help companies save billions in overspending on hardware and cloud usage each year.

In today's digital landscape with the widespread adoption of generative AI and complex simulations, many businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, yet struggle with the skyrocketing prices associated with inefficient hardware usage. Simulation Theory's technology allows businesses to leverage their existing infrastructure more efficiently, reducing cloud compute costs by up to 40 percent by dramatically increasing application performance.

"The Digital Revolution is over. Welcome to the Age of Optimization," said Anthony Castoro, chief executive officer and co-founder of Simulation Theory. "As the demand for computing resources continues to skyrocket, we cannot simply build our way out of the problem. Simulation Theory is a deep technology company founded to address the fundamental computing challenges this new age presents. The Simulation Theory SDK allows customers to maximize the compute resources they already have, driving down costs, accelerating business results and promoting sustainable practices that can dramatically reduce our carbon footprint."

"We understand that creating software that scales on modern CPUs is challenging and as a result the solution has been to throw more expensive hardware at the problem," said Randy Culley, chief technology officer at Simulation Theory. "Our technology makes it simple for application developers to take full advantage of multi-core CPU architectures on every popular operating system. Some of our early clients have already increased their compute performance by several orders of magnitude, reducing time to completion by as much as 90 percent on the same hardware."



Customers including Secur3D, Encant AI, Perception Grid and Gameye are among Simulation Theory's initial partners evaluating the benefits of a Simulation Theory technology integration in terms of future cost savings and performance gains.

Secur3D, a company that moderates and safeguards UGC, is transforming how platforms, creators, and brands protect their 3D assets from infringement and unauthorized use. By leveraging Simulation Theory, Secur3D is poised to scale its operations rapidly. "Integrating Simulation Theory will allow us to expand in ways we thought would take years," said Nigel Metcalf, Head of Product at Secur3D. "We anticipate increasing our asset intake capacity by at least 20x and believe this technology will change how people anticipate, compute, and meet customer demand."

Simulation Theory has also recently launched a pilot program to test the technology's effectiveness for enterprise applications across various industries.

For more information, visit and follow Simulation Theory on LinkedIn.

About Simulation Theory

Simulation Theory's mission is to solve the most complex compute problems to save companies billions. Founded in 2023 by Anthony Castoro and Randy Culley, Simulation Theory's proprietary SDK uniquely empowers businesses to leverage existing resources efficiently and sustainably for maximum reduction in cost, increased performance and minimized impact on the environment.



Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Simulation Theory Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED