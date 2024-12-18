(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

radio market

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.48 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3%

during the forecast period. Access to latest and live updates

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

online services. However,

availability of music streaming services

poses a challenge. Key market players include Audacy Inc., Australian Broadcasting Corp., BCE Inc., Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bonneville International, Cox Enterprises Inc., Cumulus Media Inc., Deseret Management Corp., EMMIS Communications Corp., Global Media Group Services Ltd., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, iHeartMedia Inc., Minnesota Public Radio, Paramount Global, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC., SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Townsquare Media Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global radio market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Broadcast radio, Online mobile radio, and Satellite radio), Revenue (Advertising, Public license fee, and Subscription), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Audacy Inc., Australian Broadcasting Corp., BCE Inc., Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bonneville International, Cox Enterprises Inc., Cumulus Media Inc., Deseret Management Corp., EMMIS Communications Corp., Global Media Group Services Ltd., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, iHeartMedia Inc., Minnesota Public Radio, Paramount Global, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC., SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Townsquare Media Inc.

Online radio streaming is a popular way to access radio content, with many vendors offering their services over the Internet. Some radio channels have merged with streaming portals, providing listeners with the flexibility to choose between live radio and on-demand music. Vendors like Pandora and Apple Music offer both services. The growing Internet penetration and mobile Internet availability are driving the demand for Internet radio, positively impacting the global radio market during the forecast period.



[Background music playing softly in the background] Narrator (enthusiastically): "Hello and welcome to this week's edition of Radio Market! Today, we're diving into the latest trends shaping the radio industry. First up, mobile radios are on the rise, with interoperability ensuring seamless communication for terrestrial users. Digital technology brings US hand-held devices, like walkie talkies, offering group chats, enhanced voice quality, longer battery life, and budget-friendly prices. Advancements include breakthroughs in frequency ranges, allowing for higher quality audio and priority access. In the commercial sector, Cryptomania radio and Triton Digital lead the way, while military modernization embraces digital capabilities for trunking, digital capabilities, group calling, and rapid voice transmission. In the transportation and utility sectors, smart radios offer superior range accessibility. IHeartMedia in Athens, Greece, is testing analog voice with two-way communications, while digital technology continues to revolutionize radio communications. Stay tuned for more Radio Market updates!"



.

.



Music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Google Play Music, and Deezer, have emerged as significant competitors in the radio industry. With growing popularity and competitive pricing, an increasing number of listeners are opting for online music streaming instead of traditional radio. Many music streaming applications are accessible for free online, enabling users to play their preferred tracks. The proliferation of mobile Internet penetration allows listeners to access and download music on their mobile devices, offering convenience and flexibility. Music streaming platforms provide an extensive range of music genres and tracks, posing a challenge to the global radio market in the forecast period.

.



[Background Music Playing] Narrator (Voiceover): "Welcome listeners to Cryptomania Radio, where we bring you the latest business news. Today, we're discussing the challenges facing the radio industry, particularly in the areas of public safety communications. With the rise of digital capabilities in radio, players like Triton Digital and iHeartMedia are investing heavily in smart radio solutions. Military modernization and the need for real-time communication in the face of crime, terrorism, and natural disasters, have pushed the demand for high-quality audio, priority access, and effective response systems. Traditional analog voice systems are being replaced with two-way communications, trunking, and group calling. New technologies like rapid voice and site trunking are becoming essential for public safety agencies. However, these demands come with challenges such as spectrum efficiency, harmonized spectrum, and security threats. Cross-agency coordination and information sharing are also major factors. Vendor offerings, research methodologies, and interface manufacturers are key players in this market. The micromarkets for these solutions show individual growth trends, with joint ventures and research and development driving innovation. Stay tuned for more insights on Cryptomania Radio."

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

.

This radio market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Broadcast radio

1.2 Online mobile radio 1.3 Satellite radio



2.1 Advertising

2.2 Public license fee 2.3 Subscription



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Broadcast radio-

The Radio Market is a thriving business sector where broadcasters reach out to diverse audiences through various radio formats. Advertisers invest in radio advertising due to its wide reach and affordability. Radio stations generate revenue through sponsorships, commercials, and subscriptions. Effective programming and audience engagement strategies are essential for radio stations to retain listeners and attract new ones. Radio's accessibility and convenience make it an attractive advertising medium for businesses aiming to expand their customer base.

.



[Opening jingle plays] [Host]: "Welcome to Cryptomania Radio, your daily source for the latest technology trends and innovations. Today, we're diving into the world of modern radio communications. With the rise of digital capabilities, radio technology is evolving at an incredible pace. Triton Digital and other players are leading the charge towards smart radio, offering high-quality audio, priority access, and group calling features. But radio communications aren't just for broadcasters anymore. Military modernization, crime prevention, and disaster response are all areas where two-way communications are essential. In Athens, Greece, analog voice systems are being replaced with digital trunking networks, providing more effective response to emergencies. New technologies like rapid voice and high-priority access are revolutionizing the way we communicate. From micromarkets to individual growth trends, research and development is key. Vendor offerings, interface manufacturers, and system integrators are all working together in joint ventures to push the boundaries of what's possible. Stay tuned for more insights on this exciting topic." [Closing jingle plays]

[Intro music plays] [Host]: "Welcome to Cryptomania Radio, your daily source for the latest trends and innovations in technology. Today, we're diving into the world of radio communications, focusing on military modernization and the evolution of smart radios. [SFX: Military marching music] [Host]: "Gone are the days of analog voice and two-way communications. Military modernization has led to the adoption of digital capabilities, including group calling, priority access, and high-quality audio. But what about public safety and emergency response? Real-time communication is crucial during crime, terrorism, and natural disasters. [SFX: Siren sound] [Host]: "New technologies, such as site trunking and cross-agency coordination, are essential for effective response. Spectrum efficiency and harmonized spectrum are major factors in the micromarkets of individual growth trends. Vendor offerings from companies like Triton Digital and iHeartMedia are shaping the future of radio communications. [SFX: Radio static] [Host]: "From commercial applications in the transportation and utility sectors to advancements in handheld devices like walkie-talkies, digital technology is revolutionizing the way we communicate. Stay tuned for more on interoperability, seamless communication, and the future of radio communications. [SFX: Upbeat music]" [End music plays] [Host]: "That's all for today on Cryptomania Radio. Join US tomorrow for another exciting episode. Until then, stay informed and stay connected."

