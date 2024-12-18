Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $3.2 Million In Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $3.2 million in disaster relief grants to support 120 organizations and their communities. The organizations were affected by Hurricane Helene's devastation and destruction in September 2024. The grants provide assistance to community feeding partners, who have played a vital role in helping those impacted by the storm. These funds will support long-term recovery efforts and assist in rebuilding, repairing and restoring what was damaged or lost. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed more than $22.8 million.

“Our hearts go out to these communities,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.“Many of our community feeding partners and hunger relief organizations experienced extraordinary losses due to the hurricane. We are committed to supporting these agencies as they continue to provide nutritious food for our neighbors and their families experiencing hunger. Furthermore, this support shows our dedication to ensuring the towns and cities we serve remain strong as they work toward recovery and rebuilding.”

One community feeding partner affected by the widespread catastrophic damage included MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC. The flood waters at the height of Hurricane Helene were up to the roof of its building, destroying everything inside, including the food that nourishes neighbors experiencing hunger. The Foundation awarded $1 million to MANNA FoodBank to assist in upfitting their new facility.

“We are deeply grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their unwavering support and partnership in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” stated Claire Neil, CEO, MANNA FoodBank.“Food Lion's prompt and generous response has been instrumental in our disaster relief efforts and with this incredible gift we will be able to soon begin the build out of a desperately needed freezer/cooler and refrigerator space in our new location. This gift empowers us to better serve our community and will help ensure that everyone has access to the healthy food they need. Together, we are making a significant difference in the lives of our neighbors in need during this very challenging time and far beyond.”

This grant funding builds upon the Foundation's year-round commitment to address food insecurity by increasing access to nutritious food and supporting nutritional education initiatives. In 2024, the Foundation awarded more than $1.4 million in grants. During its fall/winter grant cycle , the Foundation distributed $750,000 in grants to more than 250 nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the Foundation provided more than $675,000 to more than 250 organizations during its spring/summer grant cycle.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger and helping partner organizations increase their fresh capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables. The Foundation's grant funding aims to support local organizations as they tackle food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit .

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $22.8 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit .