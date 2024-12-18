(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimates that the construction in Croatia to grow in real terms by 9.6% in 2024, supported by the government's in infrastructure projects, coupled with an increase in new construction orders and total number of permits issued in the country.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the value of new construction orders rose by 14.9% year on year (YoY) in H1 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 25% YoY in 2023. Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Croatia is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 2.4% in real terms from 2025 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in renewable energy, transport, hospitality and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects.

In June 2024, the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) approved EUR250 million ($265 million) program loan to support the export credit Bank of Croatia, Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR), with a focus on Croatia's less developed regions. The loan will be used to improve local and regional social infrastructure and foster economic development by creating jobs and enhancing the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, in July 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced an investment of EUR207 million ($219.4 million) for the upgradation of infrastructure within the City of Zagreb. This is the first loan agreement between the EIB and Zagreb, which is part of a larger EUR395 million ($418.7 million) framework loan planned for the next five years. The funding is expected to support projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, affordable housing, schools, and public transport

