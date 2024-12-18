Active Insulation (Textile, Polyester, Wool, Building & Construction, EPS, Glass Wool) Industry Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Insulation Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active insulation market size is estimated to reach USD 421.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030 Rising demand for insulation products to maintain the inner temperature in building structures is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing re-insulation activities under-insulated houses to save energy are further expected to support the growth.



The growing popularity of outdoor activities such as cycling, sports, workouts, and yoga are likely to ascend the demand for activewear and sportswear. This, in turn, is projected to support the market. Commercial availability of active insulating products coupled with their benefits including resistance to shrinking, stretching, and quick-drying are expected to aid the growth.

Increasing energy costs and growing consumer awareness regarding the economic benefits of building insulation are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Utilization of building insulation products such as glass wool and mineral wool is likely to accelerate in the estimated time owing to their benefits including easy installation, fireproof, and recyclable property.

Europe appeared as the largest regional segment with a share of 36.4% of the total market volume share in 2024. Favorable government regulations supporting the use of active insulation in building structures have benefitted the market in Europe. Increasing the production of sportswear and activewear in countries like China and India are likely to aid the market in the Asia Pacific.

Active Insulation Market Report Highlights

The demand for glass wool segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, owing to its effective thermal insulation properties and sound absorption capabilities.

Polyester emerged as the largest product segment in 2024 and growth is primarily driven by its versatility and durability.

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) held the dominant position in the segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.9% in 2024, driven by its lightweight nature and excellent thermal resistance. In 2024, Europe dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.4%, attributed to stringent regulations aimed at enhancing energy efficiency in construction. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. Companies Featured

W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Polartec

PrimaLoft, Inc.

Remmers Limited

Unger Diffutherm GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cabot Corporation

BASF SE

Dow Inc. Huntsman International LLC Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $299.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $421.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Active Insulation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Active Insulation Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Active Insulation Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Active Insulation Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Textiles

4.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.1.2. Buildings & Construction

4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Active Insulation Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Active Insulation Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Textiles

5.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.1.2. Buildings & Construction

5.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Active Insulation Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Active Insulation Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List Of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List Of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Active Insulation Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900