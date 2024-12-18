Provident Industrial Sells Hall Road Distribution Center In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of the Dallas-based development firm Provident, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Hall Road Distribution Center to David Wang and Yong Lin, owners of the local seafood logistics company, Ocean Kingdom. The facility will serve as Ocean Kingdom's operational hub, supporting the and distribution of frozen seafood products sourced globally.

Hall Road Distribution Center - Houston, TX

Hall Road Distribution Center is Provident Industrial's second completed development in the Houston market. Situated at 7916 Hall Rd, Houston, TX, the property features 139,000 square feet of industrial space, boasting a 32-foot clear height, 32 dock doors, two ramps, and 60-foot speed bays.

Strategically positioned just south of Hobby Airport along Beltway 8, the facility offers prime connectivity with direct access to I-45 South and Beltway 8. It is also conveniently located 18 miles from Bayport Terminal and 23 miles from Barbours Cut Terminal, making it an ideal location for cross-border logistics and distribution operations.

The construction of the project was completed in December 2024, led by general contractor Angler Construction. The development was a collaboration between Provident, Junction, and Singerman Real Estate. Christen Vestal, Provident's Industrial, South Central Director of Development, oversaw the project from concept to completion. Reflecting on the Houston industrial market, Vestal stated, "This project highlights the growing demand for logistics companies to own their facilities. Ownership is emerging as an increasingly popular trend within the industry, as this building marks our second building to be sold directly to a user."

Provident continues to steadily advance its industrial portfolio, with 8.2 million square feet currently under construction or in pre-development across key markets in Texas, Tennessee, Arizona, and the Carolinas over the past three years.

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through the development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $5.9 billion in real estate projects nationwide.

