Veridas ECHO Achieves Industry Milestone As The First Voice Solution To Pass Anti-Fraud Rigorous Testing

Pamplona, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veridas , global leader in identity verification and biometrics, is proud to announce that its Veridas ECHO Voice Solution has successfully passed the iBeta Level 1 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) evaluation following the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard.

This achievement makes Veridas ECHO the first voice solution in the market to pass this test , proving it can detect and block fraud attempts where voices are played through a loudspeaker to trick the system. While Veridas ECHO can detect both synthetic and genuine voices, it is important to note that the iBeta evaluation uses only genuine voices obtained collaboratively to perform attacks. iBeta, accredited by the FIDO Alliance as a trusted biometrics laboratory, conducts this independent and recognized test designed to assess how well a solution can stop“presentation attacks” in conformance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. To succeed in the iBeta testing, the system must block 100% of the presented attacks.

"Veridas ECHO is not just a voice solution-it's a leap forward in security and innovation," said Javier San Agustín, CTO of Veridas . "Successfully completing the iBeta evaluation highlights Veridas' commitment to pushing the boundaries of biometric technology to deliver solutions prioritizing trust, safety, and user experience. This accomplishment represents a huge milestone not only for Veridas but for the voice biometrics industry as a whole ."

Empowering Critical Industries to Combat Fraud

Veridas ECHO equips organizations in critical sectors-such as banking, telecommunications, and healthcare-with the tools to combat identity fraud confidently. By combining real-time voice analysis, Veridas Shield antispoofing technology, and privacy-by-design principles, Veridas ECHO provides a seamless, secure, and reliable solution for identity verification.

Leading the Way for Trust and Innovation

With fraud attempts becoming increasingly sophisticated, Veridas ECHO ensures businesses can detect and prevent voice-based spoofing attacks with unmatched accuracy while delivering a seamless and secure user experience. At the same time, it safeguards user identities by adhering to the strictest privacy standards , offering organizations the confidence to embrace voice biometrics without compromise.

About Veridas

Veridas is a global company specializing in identity verification and biometric solutions. Trusted by organizations in over 25 countries, Veridas is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and privacy-focused technology.

