The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the construction industry, introducing advanced automation, predictive analytics, and precision management that are fundamentally changing how projects are planned, executed, and maintained. AI is employed in construction operations to streamline project management, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance on-site safety. One primary application is in project planning and scheduling, where AI algorithms analyze historical project data to create realistic timelines and anticipate potential delays, enabling better resource allocation and cost control.

The growth in the AI in construction market is driven by several factors, including advancements in digital technology, the demand for efficiency and sustainability, and evolving industry regulations. One of the primary drivers is the rapid development of AI technology, which has lowered costs and made these tools more accessible to construction firms of all sizes. The increasing adoption of cloud computing and edge processing allows construction sites to leverage real-time data analysis, supporting advanced AI applications on-site without requiring extensive infrastructure investments.

Another key factor is the industry's need to address labor shortages and rising labor costs; AI-driven robotics and automation help fill this gap by performing tasks that are labor-intensive, allowing firms to complete projects faster and with fewer resources. The growing focus on sustainability in construction, driven by regulatory requirements and consumer demand for environmentally friendly practices, is also propelling AI adoption. AI-powered design tools, energy-efficient material recommendations, and predictive maintenance of building systems align with these sustainability goals.

Additionally, heightened health and safety regulations are pushing companies to adopt AI for proactive safety management, as AI-based monitoring can improve compliance with evolving standards. Together, these technological, economic, and regulatory factors are driving AI integration in construction, making it an indispensable component in modernizing an industry that faces unique challenges in efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

