Thoughtspot Appoints Francois Lopitaux To Lead Thoughtspot Embedded And Emerging Technologies To Scale AI-Powered Analytics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the AI-Powered Analytics company, today announced the appointment of Francois Lopitaux as SVP and General Manager of Emerging Technologies and Products. In this role, Lopitaux will lead the strategy, innovation, and execution for ThoughtSpot's Embedded and AI product lines. He will focus on accelerating business growth by delivering cutting-edge solutions that make data insights more accessible and actionable for organizations worldwide.

Lopitaux has an extensive background in artificial intelligence and data science, which he has leveraged to deliver transformative products over his career. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Odaseva, an enterprise data security platform and management solution for enterprises running on Salesforce. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Salesforce, where he played pivotal roles across Service Cloud, Einstein Analytics, and Einstein Discovery. As a leader in product management for Analytics and Discovery, Lopitaux spearheaded the development of Salesforce's first Einstein product, focusing on predictive analytics to empower customers with actionable insights.

At ThoughtSpot, Lopitaux will drive the vision, strategy, and roadmap for scaling AI and embedded analytics products to build intelligent, data-rich experiences. He will also support the scale of ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst , Spotter, driving customer value and success with seamless analytics embedded into applications, workflows and custom AI agents.

“ThoughtSpot's mission is to empower every business user with data-driven insights," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer at ThoughtSpot. "Francois brings a strength of product vision and strategy that is unmatched and can help ThoughtSpot drive this mission forward. Our team of engineers, along with the rest of the organization, are excited to learn from his leadership and help to deliver the next generation of embedded products at ThoughtSpot and create exponential returns for our customers.”

“Being in this industry a long time, I have always been intrigued by the approach ThoughtSpot has taken to business intelligence and delivering insights for the business user,” said Francois Lopitaux, SVP and General Manager of Emerging Technologies and Products.“The convergence of GenAI, natural language and LLMs creates a unique opportunity for us to continue to drive innovation across the industry, making the promise of self-service analytics a reality by creating intelligent experiences where you already work. I am excited to join the team and continue to bring ThoughtSpot to new heights and deliver for our customers.”

Lopitaux has joined ThoughtSpot on the heels of significant growth and change, including:



The launch of Spotter , ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst that brings the analytical and reasoning skills of a data analyst to the fingertips of every user wherever they are.

ThoughtSpot launched new features, pricing and collaboration tools within ThoughtSpot Embedded, including Developer Edition pricing, a Vercel Marketplace listing and new courses and certifications.

The appointment of Ketan Karkhanis as ThoughtSpot's new CEO marks a significant milestone for the company as they continue their growth trajectory.

Gartner named ThoughtSpot as a Leader in their 2024 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms, based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Closing fiscal year 2024 with an impressive 40% year-over-year SaaS growth and more than doubling its monthly active users. The company now counts a quarter of the Fortune 100 among its clients, including five of the top ten healthcare companies, six of the top ten technology companies, three of the top five telecommunications companies, and three of the top ten banks.



