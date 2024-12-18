Guardian Joins Workday Wellness To Deliver Personalized Benefits Experience For Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With nine-in-10 Americans saying employee benefits directly impact their well-being, suite of new APIs can help improve connectivity and ease-of use, streamlining the benefits experience for brokers, employers, and employees

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ) announced an expanded partnership with Workday, becoming one of its strategic Workday Wellness partners.

Designed to connect employers with top benefit providers, Workday Wellness , an AI-powered solution, will give Guardian customers real-time insights into how their employees are using their benefits. With this visibility, employers will be able to help better support employee well-being by designing more tailored benefits programs within Workday and improve the overall employee experience. Guardian will introduce new Application Programming Interface (API) connections with Workday, including:



Policy API that automates plan details and rates. This helps ensure plans are always up to date, saving time and reducing errors.

Member benefit API that enables real-time transferring of member data and changes to elections. Leave of absence API that helps employers manage an evolving and complex leave landscape.

Workday Wellness will help support both Guardian's employer customers and their employees-whether for HR professionals trying to manage state-specific leave types across a remote workforce or for employees looking to make real-time changes to their elections.



The subsequent impact on well-being will be quantifiable for both employers and their employees. According to Guardian's recent Next Digital Renaissance report , workers who have access to a more digital benefits experience report better well-being than those who do not. For employers, more than four times as many workers in organizations actively using APIs report a stronger culture of well-being than those that do not currently use APIs.

"Ninety-one percent of employees say that their benefits directly impact their well-being. For employers, having API connections with leading carriers is one of the most effective ways to remove complexity from the benefits experience and influence well-being," said Anna Roberts, Head of Digital Offerings, Group Benefits at Guardian. "We're excited to further our relationship with Workday to support employees' mental, physical, and financial wellness."

Becoming a Workday Wellness partner builds on other efforts by Guardian to provide a streamlined digital benefits experience. Most recently, this includes the launch of

GuardianWell TM, a new digital hub designed to enhance benefits utilization for customers. It also caps a year of partnerships for Guardian, all designed to support customers' well-being. Recent Guardian partnerships include offering caregiver support through

Wellthy , tobacco cessation services with Pelago , and cancer support services with Osara Health .

For more information about Guardian and Workday Wellness, visit

.



