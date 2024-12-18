Hospicechoice Rx Team Grows With The Addition Of Shelly Mikuls As Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HospiceChoice Rx is pleased to announce its most recent hire, Shelly Mikuls. Ms. Mikuls will join the company starting in January as Director of Business Development. She brings more than 17 years of Hospice experience, 6 years of which were spent working for a Hospice PBM.

In her new role at HospiceChoice Rx, Ms. Mikuls will be responsible for building relationships with EMR partners by introducing them to the NaviScript ePrecribing and educating them on prescribing workflow processes within the Hospice community.

A social worker by trade with a master's degree from Washington University's George Warren Brown School of Social Work, Ms. Mikuls began her career in the long-term care sector.

Over the years, she advanced into leadership roles to include Executive Director at a start-up Hospice and Manager of Support Services at a Hospice PBM.

As a result, Ms. Mikuls has a deep understanding of both the clinical and operational sides of Hospice organizations through helping her Hospice clients navigate their real-world, daily challenges.

She is also well versed in CMS accreditation processes and current regulatory guidelines.

"We are excited to welcome Shelly to our team in 2025 to start the year with new opportunities.

She brings a wealth of experience to our team with a diverse background in Hospice management," said Nick Opalich, CEO at HospiceChoice Rx. "At HospiceChoice Rx, we prioritize education programs for Hospice providers. Alongside our Chief Clinical Officer, Shelly will play a crucial role in enhancing our training initiatives for Hospice care teams as well as mentoring our regional sales directors."

HospiceChoice Rx is dedicated to expanding its modern PBM services to more Hospice and Palliative Care organizations across the country. The company's leading-edge NaviScript technology offers a rapid and compliant way to order medications, including controlled substances, and process pharmacy claims to allow more time for patient care.

"I believe that my knowledge and experience pairs well with HospiceChoice Rx's innovative approach to Hospice PBM services and will lead to improved clinical outcomes and efficiencies.

I am looking forward to working for a company that focuses solely on Hospice and understands and invests in new technologies to bring value to our Hospice clients," explains Shelly Mikuls.

HospiceChoice Rx is a gamechanger for Hospices that are looking to improve prescribing workflows and create opportunities for cost savings .

About HospiceChoice Rx

HospiceChoice Rx delivers modern pharmacy benefits exclusively for Hospice and Palliative Care organizations. With an increased pressure on Hospice to minimize pharmacy costs and optimize clinicians' time, HospiceChoice Rx developed its proprietary, leading-edge platform, NaviScript, specifically for their needs. NaviScript allows clinicians to ePrescribe medication orders in minutes, lessening their administrative burden and creating more time for patient care.

To reduce dual entry, the platform integrates with the Hospice EMR to pull patient demographics.



HospiceChoice Rx supports medication access to patients where they reside with a nationwide pharmacy network of 75,000+ pharmacies. We partner with your organization's preferred pharmacies to maintain those trusted, regional relationships.

In addition, HospiceChoice Rx offers superior PharmD clinical consultations to support Hospice providers with therapeutic alternatives and deprescribing guidance without sacrificing patient care. Learn more at

Media Contact: [email protected]

