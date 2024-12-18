Bluerock Value Exchange Fully Subscribes $41.2 Million Diversified Industrial Portfolio III DST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs, announced it has fully subscribed BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio III, DST (DIP III) program with $41.2 million in equity from third-party investors. Bluerock reported more than $2.7 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs as of October 2024.



The unleveraged DIP III DST offering includes a highly diverse, six-property industrial sector portfolio with locations in the sunbelt featuring approximately 359,000 square feet of warehouse / distribution properties with nine distinct tenants.



DIP III seeks to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow pursuant to in-place, triple net leases to a diverse group of industrial tenants and the potential for capital appreciation due to high demand for industrial properties within highly sought-after infill locations coupled with the ability to drive future rent growth with current rents substantially below (approximately 30% on average) market rates. The program also provides investors with multiple options upon a future exit strategy event including 721 exchange (UPREIT) or subsequent cash-out / 1031 exchange optionality.



"We are pleased with the successful completion of our third diversified industrial portfolio DST representing more than $175 million in tax-deferred 1031 exchange investment. We believe industrial properties are best poised to deliver on investor's objectives of capital preservation, stable cash flow, and high appreciation potential", said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Most of the prestigious research firms forecast the industrial sector to generate the highest net operating income growth among all major real estate sectors through 2028, making it one of our highest conviction sectors for our investors," added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange PropertiesTM that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.7 billion in total property value and 14 million square feet of property.

Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $18 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience

with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.

