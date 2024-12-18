First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 51 cents per share payable on January 15, 2025, to of record at the close of business January 3, 2025.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000