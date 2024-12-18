Orion Space Solutions Recognized With Space Force Association Innovation Award For Advancing Spacepower And National Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized for mission design, technical ingenuity and operational excellence, the award highlights Orion Space Solutions' pioneering work in space domain awareness, weather prediction and sustainable operation.

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Space Solutions (Orion), a wholly owned subsidiary of

Arcfield, has been honored with the Space Force Association (SFA) Innovation Award. The award highlights Orion's leadership in tackling critical challenges in the rapidly evolving space domain with advanced technologies that strengthen national security and drive the future of global space exploration.

"Being recognized by the SFA-an organization that like ours is deeply committed to advancing the future of space-makes receiving this award even more special," said Chad Fish, president and general manager of Orion. "This honor is a testament to the ingenuity and hard work of our team and we are very proud to be recognized for our innovative thinking and operational excellence."

Orion is redefining space operations with a range of technologies that tackle the growing challenges of the space domain. At the forefront of these efforts are the Tetra-5 and -6 missions that are pushing the boundaries of sustainability in space with on-orbit refueling and autonomous collaboration capabilities. Complementing these advancements, the Dragster nowcasting solution provides rapid orbit drag insights to prevent collisions and optimize satellite resources. The company's Rapid Revisit Optical Cloud Imager (RROCI) sensor, which delivers real-time weather imaging, can enhance defense operations, emergency response and climate research. Additionally, by leveraging the ionosphere as a sensor to detect hypersonic threats, Orion is redefining space security, ensuring mission success in an increasingly contested domain.

As part of the Arcfield family of brands, Orion's work complements a legacy of delivering mission-critical solutions for defense, intelligence and space agencies. Acquired in 2023, Orion's achievements in space align with Arcfield's commitment to advancing national security through cutting-edge technologies.

"Space is the next frontier for innovation and national security, and the pace of progress will dictate our nation's ability to remain resilient and superior in space," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "Orion's work exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking solutions that ensure we stay ahead of emerging threats. By integrating their expertise with Arcfield's legacy of mission-critical national security space support, we are charting a path toward a future where space operations are smarter, more sustainable, and ultimately indispensable to protecting our nation."

According to SFA, its annual awards program is designed to recognize the "best of the best" in military space operations, as well as leadership in innovation, government, education and industry. Awardees were recognized at the SFA Spacepower 2024 conference in Orlando, Fla. To learn more about how

Arcfield's Orion Space Solutions is bridging critical data gaps in space exploration and its impacts, visit href="" rel="nofollow" arcfiel .

About Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield Company

Orion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was born from the vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to real-world problems. A leader in the small satellite industry, Orion leverages scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions to address complex space-based challenges to turn science into data and data into knowledge.

