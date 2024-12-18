WOMEN's SPORTS NETWORK LEAPS ONTO SAMSUNG TV PLUS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Today's Launch Cements Network's Status as the No. 1 Streamer Devoted to the Booming World of Women's Sports

Women's Sports Partners With League One Volleyball (LOVB) to Stream Live Women's Volleyball Matches; Exclusively on TV Plus

FAST Studios' Women's Sports Network, the home for free, streaming women's sports, announced today that it has expanded its distribution profile with the addition of Samsung TV Plus, bringing greater visibility to women's sports and improving access for millions of fans in North America. With its arrival on Samsung TV Plus today, the Women's Sports Network extends its No. 1 status in terms of reach and viewership in its category since its inception in 2023.

With 88 million active users, Samsung TV Plus is available in 30 territories. Samsung TV Plus joins a multitude of quality streaming platforms that carry the Women's Sports Network, including Roku, Amazon Sports, MyFree DIRECTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Vizio WatchFree+, TCLtv+, Tablo, Tubi, FuboTV and Plex.

"When we announced the Women's Sports Network in 2022 and launched in 2023, our goal was to use the reach of FAST services to super-serve the previously untapped audience for women's sports. We've worked to break that barrier to access - through constant live game coverage, spotlighting athletes, and supporting leagues - and today, the popularity of women's sports has grown immensely," said Stuart McLean, CEO of FAST Studios. "Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus means we can reach even more of that audience with our unique mix of live games, original content and unparalleled depth of storytelling around women's sports. This is a milestone moment for us and for women's sports."

"At Samsung TV Plus, we believe in the power of women's sports to inspire, unite, and break boundaries," said Sarah Nelson, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus. "We are proud to partner with the Women's Sports Network to showcase League One Volleyball and bring fans closer to the action, passion, and energy."

Powered by FAST Studios, the Women's Sports Network offers 1,000+ hours of women's sports programming – from exclusive live games to extensive regular season and post-season coverage to athlete interviews and original productions. With ample space to air content beyond live competition, Women's Sports Network produces original signature programming including its live in-studio show "Game On," which has featured more than 150 interviews with notable female athletes since its inception in 2023, and "The World According To...," a docuseries spotlighting champion women athletes. The first in the franchise chronicled the journey of U.S. Open champion surfer Sage Erickson.

With its third anniversary on the horizon in January, the Women's Sports Network has so far garnered more than 10 league partnerships, most recently inking a deal as the official FAST partner of League One Volleyball (LOVB). Through the previously announced agreement, the network will stream 16 LOVB Pro volleyball matches, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, beginning in January 2025 when the inaugural regular season begins. In addition to live matches – part of a new franchise called Saturday Doubleheaders – the Women's Sports Network will take "Game On" on the road to report from LOVB's festival weekends to bring fans the ultimate insider content.

The LOVB partnership fits into a broader slate of Women's Sports Network league partners including the NCAA, LPGA, USGA, Sail GP, US Ski & Snowboard Association, and World Surf League. The network has secured both live sports programming rights and original content production through most of these partnerships, connecting once hard-to-find live game coverage with the ever-growing women's sports audience.

"We're proud to have built up an incredible roster of leagues and pro athletes to collaborate with as we continue to grow the Women's Sports Network at this exciting moment in time for women's sports," said Carol Stiff, President of the Women's Sports Network and Chair of its Advisory Board. "Partnering with Samsung TV Plus supercharges the reach of our LOVB deal, as well as all of our other content.

Delivering more women's sports to more people on more platforms, honoring athletes and elevating our brand partners is the name of the game for the Women's Sports Network as we head into 2025."

About Women's Sports Network

Women's Sports Network is a free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination available on Amazon, Fubo, MyFreeDIRECTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Plex, Tubi, TCLtv+, VIZIO WatchFree+ and Roku. Created by FAST Studios in 2022 and launched in 2023, Women's Sports Network aims to promote diversity in the sports and entertainment industries by offering viewers content that celebrates female athletes both on and off the field. Women's Sports Network has confirmed participation from major women's sports leagues including the NCAA,

LPGA, USGA, Sail GP, US Ski & Snowboard Association, World Surf League, and more. For further information visit: .

About FAST Studios

FAST Studios is the industry leader in free ad-supported streaming (FAST) TV sports. Founded by industry innovator Stuart McLean, the company delivers ultra-targeted free sports networks that invite fans to go deep with their favorite teams and athletes while avoiding the frustrating and costly legacy media subscription model. FAST Studios channels include: Team USA TV in partnership with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the wholly-owned Women's Sports Network in partnership with more than 10 professional women's sports leagues and federations, and Racing America, in partnership with the 16 NASCAR Cup Series teams comprising the Race Team Alliance. For more information, please visit: .

