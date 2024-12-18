Karolinska Development’S Board Of Directors Appoints Ben Toogood As New Chairman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 18, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Ben Toogood as new Chairman until the next General Meeting.

Karolinska Development's Board of Directors has internally appointed its member Ben Toogood as new Chairman, following Professor Hans Wigzell's resignation from the position at his own request.

Ben Toogood has been a member of the Board since 2021 and is beyond the assignment also Head of Global Business Development at Sino Pharmaceuticals Limited, CEO at invoX Pharma Limited and Director at Softhale BV and pHion Therapeutics.

