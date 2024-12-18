'American Warrior' Screened At Culver City Film Festival In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS)“American Warrior," a powerful tale of redemption, resilience, and transformation, was screened at the Culver City Festival in Los Angeles on December 14.

This screening followed the film's highly acclaimed premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24. The film had already garnered considerable international attention, with its debut in India receiving an enthusiastic response.

Speaking about the film, VishyAyyar, who played the protagonist in the movie, shared,“The film meant everything to me-it's my life, my blood, sweat, and tears for over 10 years. I loved it, breathed it, and it brought me to my knees. At the same time, my heart was filled with gratitude. This project had been my baby, and I couldn't have done it without the incredible support of my team. A special thank you to Naveen Chathapuram, our lead producer, Cristy Coors Beasley, my manager who became a producer, and Rashana Shah and Chaitra from Women and Cloud for their invaluable help. I also want to acknowledge Gustavo Martin, our director, who brought my story to life with his brilliant screenplay. This film was the product of so many great people working together to make this vision a reality.

In addition to its success in Goa,“American Warrior” competed at numerous international festivals, including the 33rd Heartland Film Festival, Tallgrass Film Festival, Tasveer Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, and the Santa Fe Film Festival in 2024.

At these festivals, the film and its cast received multiple accolades, including Best Actress for Veronica Falcón and Best Cinematographer for Derek Fisher.

The cast included acclaimed actors such as Omi Vaidya, best known for his performance as "Chatur Ramalingam" in the 3 Idiots, and Danny Trejo, known globally for his iconic roles in action movies like Machete, who played the role of "Dennis", a seasoned MMA coach.

Veronica Falcón, from Ozark, played "Marcella", the tenacious owner of a local gym, while Andrew Gray, who starred as the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Megaforce, played "Marcus", Jai's fierce opponent in the ring.

“American Warrior” is set for worldwide release in April 2025.