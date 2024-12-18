'Police Brutality': Two Congress Workers Die During Protest In UP And Assam Rahul Gandhi Says 'Families Deserve...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two worker died on Wednesday during the party's protest in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the families deserve full justice.

The deceased identified as Prabhat Pandey and Mridul Islam died during a protest against a range of issues.

The Congress party has alleged that the workers died due to 'police brutality' and injury due to "tear smoke", respectively.

Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai claimed that the party worker Prabhat Pandey died due to“police brutality” during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office, said police.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality."

"The Yogi government should give financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased and a government job to one member of the family as compensation," Rai added.

DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said that Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead.

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out," reported PTI quoting Tyagi.

Assam Congress said that party worker died and several others sustained injuries due to "tear gas smoke" during a protest.