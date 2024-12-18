Immorta Bio Advances Lung Cancer Immunotherapy With Peer-Reviewed Animal Data On Senolytic Vaccine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Breakthrough Study Highlights SenoVaxTM's Potential to Transform Cancer

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc.,

a leader in longevity-focused biotechnologies, has announced the publication of

its

pioneering research

results

in the

Journal of Stem Cell Research & Therapeutics. The study introduces a senolytic immunotherapy, SenoVaxTM, which demonstrated promising results in enhancing anti-tumor immune responses

in mice bearing syngeneic Lewis Lung Cancer (LLC) tumors.



In collaboration with esteemed institutions, including the University of California San Diego, George Washington University, Cedars-Sinai, Calidi Biosciences, and Bogomolets National Medical University, the

publication

explores the critical role of senescent cells in tumor immune evasion. These cells, which promote immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment, are targeted

by SenoVaxTM.

The study highlights two key findings:



Senolytic Impact : SenoVaxTM, a dendritic cell-based vaccine,

was shown to

eliminate senescent cells, transforming the tumor microenvironment

in mice. Lung Cancer Regression : Significant tumor regression

in animal experiments

was observed, triggered by enhanced immune responses from SenoVaxTM.

Dr. Veklych, the

paper's lead author, commented: "The involvement of senescent cells in tumor progression and immune evasion has opened new doors in the fight against cancer. With SenoVaxTM, we hope to provide a powerful new tumor suppressing approach that can function as a monotherapy or synergize with existing treatments."

Immorta Bio has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SenoVaxTM and anticipates initiating clinical trials in the coming months. Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio, noted, "Immorta Bio is advancing rapidly where options are limited. By demonstrating the clinical feasibility of targeting senescent cells, we plan to expand this breakthrough approach beyond cancer to other indications."

The full research article can be accessed

here .

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as DiseaseTM," leverages anti-aging technologies to tackle pressing medical challenges, from advanced cancers to other age-related conditions. To learn more about Immorta Bio' research initiatives, visit

immortabio , LinkedIn

and X .

Media Contact s:

David Schull, Russo Partners

[email protected]

Kate Bash, Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 305-632-2939

[email protected]

SOURCE Immorta Bio, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED