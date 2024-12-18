Heroes Made Announces Its Inclusion In The AWS Marketplace Through GG4L's Schoolday Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Heroes Made, a leading provider of Social and Emotional (SEL) solutions for grades 1-6, proudly announces its inclusion in the AWS Marketplace as part of Global Grid for Learning's (GG4L) innovative SchoolDay Collection . This partnership marks a significant milestone for Heroes Made, making it easier than ever for across the United States to access its proven SEL tools through a secure and seamless platform.

Heroes Made: Transforming Classrooms with Ready-to-Teach SEL - Engaging, Inclusive, and Effort-Free

The AWS Marketplace is a trusted global digital catalog that simplifies the discovery, purchase, and deployment of software solutions. Heroes Made, now available through this marketplace, joins a select group of EdTech vendors within the SchoolDay Collection, benefiting from GG4L's School Passport Platform -an advanced, PII-free, zero-trust data exchange infrastructure.

"With our inclusion in the AWS Marketplace via GG4L's SchoolDay Collection, Heroes Made has reached a critical step in fulfilling our mission of making SEL accessible and effortless for educators," said Maria Lavithi-Howard, CEO of Heroes Made . "This partnership enhances our ability to provide secure, hassle-free solutions to schools nationwide, ensuring teachers and administrators can focus on what matters most: the well-being and growth of their students."

Simplifying SEL for Schools Nationwide

Heroes Made reimagines Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) by placing every student at the center of their learning journey. As the only SEL solution that transforms each child into the hero of their story , Heroes Made promotes ownership, engagement, and inclusivity. Students develop a strong sense of belonging and pride in their progress through a personalized library, complete with customizable avatars.

Building on themes of empowerment and positive framing , Heroes Made focuses on cultivating heroic traits such as empathy, leadership, and resilience in students. This approach aligns seamlessly with modern pedagogical trends, emphasizing student-centric learning and personal development. By encouraging students to view challenges as opportunities for growth, the platform creates a sense of agency and purpose that extends far beyond the classroom.

With its zero-prep, zero-training platform , Heroes Made equips educators with hundreds of ready-to-use lessons that integrate seamlessly into daily classroom activities. Coupled with GG4L's robust security protocols and PII-free data exchange , schools can confidently adopt SEL without concerns about compliance or data privacy. Heroes Made simplifies SEL integration while delivering transformative results, allowing teachers to focus on nurturing students' growth socially, emotionally, and academically.

SchoolDay Collection underscores our commitment to providing schools with top-tier, secure SEL solutions," added Robert Iskander, CEO of GG4L . "Our partnership ensures schools can access transformative resources like Heroes Made, knowing that student data privacy remains uncompromised."

A Milestone in Collaboration and Accessibility

With its inclusion in the AWS Marketplace, Heroes Made now aligns with the most advanced digital ecosystems available, bringing its award-winning SEL solutions to schools faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Schools across the U.S. can now sign up for Heroes Made through the SchoolDay Collection in the AWS Marketplace , benefiting from a zero-cost pilot program and streamlined onboarding experience.

About Heroes Made

About GG4L

Media contact: Maria Lavithi, [email protected]

SOURCE MGD Heroes Made Limited

