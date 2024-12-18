Authvia And Bitly Launch Integrated Text-To-Pay Functionality For Bitly's Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Authvia , provider of the leading conversational commerce and text-to-pay platform, has partnered with Bitly Inc., the world's leading Connections Platform, to transform how businesses engage and transact with customers through messaging. This partnership is poised to deliver significant value to enterprises across services, insurance, retail, healthcare, and other service-based industries.

With over 250 million Short Links and QR Codes created monthly using Bitly, the integration with Authvia's payment capabilities allows businesses in all industries to turn every interaction into a seamless commerce experience. Thanks to Authvia's“Bring Your Own Processor (BYOP) model, Bitly users can integrate secure, flexible payment functionality into their workflows while continuing to use their existing payment processors-making it simple to deploy commerce capabilities across large-scale operations.

This integration combines Bitly's trusted short links and QR codes with Authvia's robust payments orchestration platform to deliver branded, secure, and actionable payment experiences that engage customers, accelerate transactions, and enhance loyalty. By eliminating the need for apps, passwords, or extra steps, this partnership ensures that businesses-where speed, security, and personalization are critical-can adopt conversational commerce without friction.

“With Bitly's extensive reach and Authvia's scalable payment technology, we're empowering all businesses to transform messaging into a strategic channel for engagement and revenue growth", said Chris Brunner, Founder and CEO of Authvia.“From healthcare providers enabling bill payments to insurers streamlining premium collections, this partnership unlocks powerful new use cases across all industries.“

"We're excited to partner with Authvia to bring even greater value to our users. Bitly's move into Conversational Commerce reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and stronger relationships with their customers," said Kelsey Stevenson, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Together, we're enabling our users to create more memorable and actionable connections by simplifying their workflows and making it easy to initiate conversations and complete transactions."

With Authvia's seamless integrations to 250+ payment processors and Bitly's unparalleled link customization capabilities, enterprises across industries can now deploy messaging-based payment solutions that scale with their needs. Authvia and Bitly are redefining conversational commerce for businesses seeking to engage customers, streamline transactions, and build loyalty across their most important verticals.



Authvia leads the market in delivering world-class consumer experiences. As the provider of the leading patented conversational commerce and text-to-pay platform in market today, the platform enables seamless integrations with a vast network of over 250 payment processors and gateways, dozens of SMS, RCS, and two-way chat and Generative AI offerings, plus top-tier ERP, and CRM systems. This comprehensive compatibility empowers businesses to transform their payment processes and elevate customer experiences as businesses look for new ways to engage and transact with their customers. For more on Authvia, visit .

Bitly is the world's leading Connections Platform, empowering businesses to create memorable connections with their customers at every physical and digital touchpoint. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, millions of people around the world rely on Bitly for custom short links, QR Codes, and landing pages that are easy to create, share, and manage. Bitly also provides the tools to track and optimize every interaction, helping businesses understand what drives the greatest impact. For more on Bitly, visit .

