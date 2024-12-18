The Stīl Trust And YSL Beauty Partner In Conjunction With Bloomingdales For A Night To Remember

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC Socialite Jean Shafiroff, Celebrity Photographer Patrick Mcmullan, Rebecca Seawright and NYC Glamorati join A Night of Glamour with The Stil Trust

- Asbasia Mikhail YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YSL Beauty, in collaboration with The Stīl Trust, hosted an exclusive evening of glamour and elegance at Bloomingdale's 59th Street. The event, attended by New York's elite, was hosted by renowned socialite Jean Shafiroff.The evening was a celebration of a NEW style platform, The Stīl Trust, showcasing 'how it works', the different styling services they offer, and how it stands out from other styling services. This new online platform is like having a personal stylist at your fingertipsGuests were treated to a luxurious experience, featuring:Style Demos: Attendees had the opportunity to see real clients who had real stylists create signature looks for them.Personalized Beauty Consultations:** Expert beauty advisors from The Stīl Trust provided tailored advice to help their clients achieve their desired look.“We are thrilled to partner with YSL Beauty to host this glamorous event,” said Asbasia Mikhail.“The Stīl Trust is committed to making a difference in the lives of women and men, and this partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and share the wonderful opportunities and tips this platform has to offer."The event was a resounding success, leaving guests feeling inspired and empowered to always look and feel their best!About The Still TrustThe Stīl Trust began as the brainchild of Asbasia Mikhail, The Stīl Trust's founder and CEO. After wearing a school uniform for the first 18 years of her life, Asbasia never had to worry about choosing an outfit. After high school and into her professional years, Asbasia found it more and more difficult to find a complete look that fit her personal style, especially after becoming a mother. As a style-minded individual, Asbasia always wanted to look her best. However, as a busy mom and ER doctor, She was challenged with time and a post baby-figure. She consistently struggled with figuring out what to wear. She was certain she was not the only one facing this issue, a realization that compelled me to create The Stīl Trust.

