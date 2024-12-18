Trootech Powers Chheda's With A Tailored Transport Management System For Smarter Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRooTech partners with Chheda's to build a custom system, digitizing fleet operations and enhancing visibility across its distribution network.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TRooTech, a global leader in custom software development, is proud to announce its partnership with Chheda's, one of India's leading packaged food manufacturers, to develop a cutting-edge custom transport management system (TMS). This strategic collaboration aims to digitize, track, and streamline Chheda's fleet management across its manufacturing units, enhancing operational visibility and efficiency.With over 31 years of excellence in the packaged food industry, Chheda's distribution network spans major quick commerce warehouses, retail malls, and stores across India. The TMS solution, crafted specifically for Chheda's unique needs, will introduce unprecedented benefits, including:End-to-End Visibility: The system will provide a real-time view of fleet operations , enabling proactive decision-making and better inventory planning.Enhanced Efficiency: Digitized workflows will eliminate manual redundancies, reducing errors and operational bottlenecks.Optimized Distribution Channels: Seamless tracking across Chheda's extensive distribution network ensures timely deliveries and improved customer satisfaction.Cost Effectiveness: Improved routing and resource utilization will contribute to reduced operational costs."We're thrilled to join hands with TRooTech to build a bespoke solution that aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Dharmik Chheda, Director of Strategy & Operations. "This system will not only transform our fleet operations but also strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality products efficiently to our customers."TRooTech's CEO, Niraj Jagwani, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "At TRooTech, we specialise in creating tailored digital solutions that empower businesses. Our partnership with Chheda's exemplifies our dedication to harnessing technology to solve industry-specific challenges."The development of this transport management system marks a significant step towards Chheda's vision of achieving operational excellence through digital transformation. With TRooTech's expertise in enterprise technology and custom software solutions, the collaboration is set to redefine fleet management in the FMCG sector.About TRooTech:TRooTech is a global leader in custom software development, offering transformative digital solutions across industries. With a team of 350+ experts, TRooTech delivers tailored enterprise technologies designed to drive innovation and efficiency. For more information, visitAbout Chheda's:Chheda's is a renowned packaged food manufacturer in India, offering a diverse range of snacks and ready-to-eat products. With a strong distribution network, the brand has become a household name in both domestic and international markets. Learn more at

