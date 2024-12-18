Kuwait Foreign Minister Discusses Promoting Ties With Bosnian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Alyahya on Wednesday met with the visiting Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed the close relations bonding the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various spheres. The talks also touched on regional and international issues and topics of common concern. (end) nma

