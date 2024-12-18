عربي


Kuwait Foreign Minister Discusses Promoting Ties With Bosnian Counterpart


12/18/2024 10:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Alyahya on Wednesday met with the visiting Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation.
The two sides discussed the close relations bonding the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various spheres.
The talks also touched on regional and international issues and topics of common concern. (end)
