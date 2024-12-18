Backroads Announces Top Active Travel Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From Women's Adventures and Challenging Hiking to a Year of Being Unplugged & Under the Stars

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads , the leader in active travel, today

announced its trends for 2025 based on early guest bookings. From women-only departures and acoustic (non-electric) bike tours to Portugal's most intriguing islands

and the Alps , the company is seeing interest across a variety of travel styles, ages and locations around the world.

Backroads Top Active Travel Trends for 2025

Enjoying a snow adventure on Backroads Iceland Northern Lights Tour. Company announces Top 10 Trends for 2025.

1)

Women-Only Trips

Exclusive adventures just for women-whether traveling solo

or with friends, with sisters or multiple generations of female family members-will continue to gain traction. Backroads expects guests on its Women's Adventures

Walking & Hiking Tours will more than double in 2025 compared to 2024. Trending Backroads Trips: Ireland

Women's Walking & Hiking Tour; A Taste of Camino de Santiago

Women's Walking & Hiking Tour.



2)

Challenging Hiking amid Mountain Majesty

The mountains are calling and travelers are keen to hit those mountain trails. Backroads is seeing high demand for trips featuring rigorous alpine hiking that allows for more trail time and up-close exploration of a region. Trending Backroads Trips: Chile's Patagonia

Walking & Hiking Tours; Italy's Dolomites

Walking & Hiking Tour; Norway's Lofoten Islands

Walking & Hiking Tour and Peru's Lodge-to-Lodge Trekking

Tour.



3)

Epic Regions for Easy-Does-It Travelers

While some travelers seek out challenging treks, others want to explore thrill-worthy destinations at a more relaxed pace, with plenty of options for leisure and cultural pursuits. "Chill seekers" in search of just the right amount of activity paired with stunning natural beauty and R&R are eager to discover their own tempo, savoring the journey as they go. Trending Backroads Trips: Dolce Tempo

easygoing tours in the Canadian Rockies , Peru , Lapland and the Austrian Alps .



4)

Portugal Islands Paradise

The lush landscapes, dramatic coastlines and beautiful beaches of Madeira and the Azores started to attract attention post-COVID from globetrotters in search of new off-the-beaten-path destinations. Airlines expanded their flight schedules, making these gorgeous islands more accessible. Backroads launched trips in the region in 2024 and has doubled departure dates for 2025 due to enthusiastic guest interest. Trending Backroads Trips: Portugal's Madeira

Walking & Hiking Tour and Azores Multi-Adventure Tour.

5)

Under-the-Radar Destinations

For adventurous travelers whose theme song is Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere," the appeal of lesser-known places continues. People looking for travel destinations with well-rounded appeal, unique scenery and premiere accommodations are discovering destinations like Belfast , Newfoundland , the Baltics

and Tasmania. Trending Backroads Trips: Canada's Gulf Islands

tours; Norway's Ålesund Multi-Adventure Tour and Australia's Tasmania Multi-Adventure Tour.



6)

Getting Back to Basics

Traveling by bicycle-in any of its forms-is a great way to see the world. While e-bikes have become a popular option for many cyclists, Backroads' new Unplugged Bike Tours

(non e-bike trips) are specifically for cyclists looking to get back to exploring with raw pedal power and who enjoy the camaraderie of others looking for the same experience. Trending Backroads Trip: Spain's Mallorca Unplugged Bike Tour .

7)

Chasing Dark Skies & Eclipses

There's much to love about the great outdoors after the sun sets. Eclipse chasing, stargazing and glamping are becoming increasingly popular with travelers, whether setting their sights on European destinations located within the path of totality during the 2026 solar eclipse or glamping and s'more-making under the stars in locations such as Utah's Bryce and Zion National Parks. Trending Backroads Trips: Iceland Northern Lights Multi-Adventure Tour

and Backroads and Under Canvas collaborations in Utah , Yellowstone and South Dakota .

8)

Vive la France – Paris & Beyond!

While tourists from around the world journeyed to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, France, as a whole, will continue to be a top European travel destination. From World War II history in Normandy and Brittany to wine tasting and gastronomy in the Loire Valley and cruising down the Seine

and Rhône

Rivers, France has it all when it comes to active travel. Trending Backroads Trip: Bordeaux & Dordogne Bike Tour .

9)

Winter Travel's Heating Up

Whether it's snowshoeing and winter wildlife-viewing in snow-wrapped US national parks or escaping to warmer climes for beach hikes and coastal biking, as temperatures dip, winter travel continues to increase in popularity. Instead of daydreaming about a vacation during this time of year, some travelers are starting to make it their primary travel season. Trending Backroads Trips: Chile's Lake District

Walking & Hiking Tour; California's Palm Springs & Joshua Tree

tours and Dolomites Snow Adventure Tour .

10)

Collecting Experiences vs. Things

Travelers are looking for itineraries that prioritize connections to nature, culture and community, and are even giving this immersive experience of travel as gifts. Active travel is a unique experiential activity that creates indelible memories, whether it's hiking the stunning coastline of Italy's Cinque Terre , painting traditional oxcarts in Costa Rica or celebrating a 70th birthday with extended family in the California Wine Country . For families , a special trip can connect generations, bridge geographic distances and provide opportunities to celebrate milestone events together with a one-of-a-kind experience rather than something that can fit into a box. Trending Backroads Trips: Greenland & Iceland Walking & Hiking Tour

and Bhutan Walking & Hiking Tour .

"Trends come and go, but the desire to explore new and inspiring places or return to favorites never goes out of style," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO, Tom Hale.

"For 45 years we've been listening to our guests, tracking booking patterns and spotting trends so we can create trips in the next new and inspiring places our guests want to explore."

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination.

The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys and Family Trips for families with children in three distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours, Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips.

Repeat guests and referrals from past travelers make up the majority of guests hosted by Backroads each year, exploring hundreds of destinations worldwide. For more information, please visit

backroads

or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-2753



SOURCE Backroads

