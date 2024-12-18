Stemsation International Announces Name Change To “Smart Trends Network”

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StemSation International (OTC: STSN), a South-Florida based company that has licensed for the production and distribution of flavored canned oxygen products and has recently acquired Gorilla Marketing Group, LLC (GMG); a company that markets and distributes high-end vape products - has announced today that they have filed with the State of Florida to change the name of the Company to“Smart TrendS Network”.

"With the recent acquisition of Gorilla Marketing Group, we need to differentiate the Company from the old Network Marketing business model as we embrace our long-term strategies in retail distribution,” stated Benjamin Silber, CEO of StemSation International.“Changing our name to Smart TrendS Network lets us open the door to a new chapter in the growth of the Company as we find and grow new market trends,” he continued.“We have already licensed technology for canned flavored oxygen and have acquired GMG in the vape cartridge space. This brings our products into retail stores and opens up a pathway for distribution of other potential trends that could be disruptive. We will continue to seek new technologies and products that will fit into this new distribution plan,” he concluded.

StemSation International was named originally for the distribution of dietary supplements through a Network Marketing model of direct distributors. That company, along with the MLM model, was divested in mid-2022. Since then, the Company has sought to find markets for its oxygen products and to seek new acquisitions for product distribution into the retail space. Pursuant to that, the Company recently announced the completion of the acquisition of GMG. GMG is the owner and distributor of high-end vape products under the brand, AlienHouse . The products include disposable vape cartridges in a range of flavors along with THC-P hemp derivatives. The company also markets their branded, 'Zombie-themed' apparel and marketing materials. The name change to Smart TrendS Network reflects the Company's goals of finding, acquiring and marketing a variety of products in new and 'smart' trends that can be dropped into their current retail distribution platform.

Smart TrendS Network expects to have additional updates shortly as they fulfill on their current business plan.

About Gorilla Marketing Group (GMG)

GMG is the owner of the AlienHouse brand which is growing market share in the vape industry. AlienHouse delivers the highest standards in vape cartridges, where every product reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. The brand's success has been fueled by its creative and seductive marketing techniques, which have allowed AlienHouse to carve out a distinct identity in a competitive marketplace. These campaigns are meant to grab attention and create connections with GMG consumers, fueling loyalty, brand awareness and sales of branded merchandise.

About Smart TrendS Network

Smart TrendS Network (OTC PINK: STSN) is a company that acquires products and technologies that could potentially address retail trends. They are researching the developing, marketing and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products. These products will be distributed in a lifestyle model to the beverage industry as well as colleges, restaurants and bars. Smart TrendS Network has also acquired GMG to market and distribute unique vape cartridges. The Company is also seeking acquisitions to complement their current products. Smart TrendS Network is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Smart TrendS Network's ("the Company") business plan. The Company's name change should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the OTC Market's disclosures at Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.