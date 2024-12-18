Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Forecast Report 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatomyositis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Dermatomyositis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dermatomyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Dermatomyositis in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in the United States were around 38.5 thousand cases in 2023.

The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of Dermatomyositis, acquiring ~54% of the 7MM in 2023. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 29% and 17% of the total population share, respectively, in 2023.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of diagnosed prevalent Dermatomyositis (5,272 Cases) cases followed by the UK (4,594 Cases), whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases (3,053 Cases) in 2023.

In 2023, it was estimated that there were around 15 thousand diagnosed cases in the age group of 40-59, followed by 13 thousand in 60-79 age group, 5,400 cases in 18-39 age group, 4,200 cases in 0-17 age group, and 1200 cases in 80 years and older in the US.

According to estimates, in 2023 there were approximately 6,937 diagnosed prevalent cases of Mild type and about 5,476 cases of Moderate to severe type in Japan.

In 2023, Dermatomyositis affected ~12 thousand males and ~26 thousand females in the United States.

In 2023, analysis of the chronicity-specific data in the US revealed that 70% of people affected with Dermatomyositis have Chronic type, while 30% have the Acute Type. In Japan in 2023, comorbidity-specific cases accounted for the following percentages of diagnosed prevalent cases: ILD at 20%, CVD at 18%, cancer malignancy at 4%, and other conditions (including osteoporosis, dysphagia, Raynaud's syndrome, calcinosis, etc.) at 58%.

Key Highlights



Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory condition characterized by muscle weakness and distinctive skin rashes. It primarily affects adults and children, leading to significant physical disability if left untreated.

According to estimates, in 2023, there were nearly 72 thousand total diagnosed prevalent cases of dermatomyositis in the 7MM, of which nearly 9% were juvenile and 91% were adult.

In the US, the highest cases were found in the 40-59 age group, followed by the 60-79, 18-39, and 0-17 age groups, while the least cases were for the =80 age group, with nearly 14,644, 13,102, 5,395, 4,239, and 1,156 respectively in 2023. The cases are expected to increase during the study period.

As per estimates, Japan accounted for nearly 17% of the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the 7MM in 2023. In Japan, comorbidities-specific cases, including ILD, CVD, cancer malignancy, and others (osteoporosis, dysphagia, Raynaud's syndrome, calcinosis, etc.) accounted for 2,455, 2,200, 509, and 7,248 diagnosed prevalent cases, respectively, in 2023. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

Dermatomyositis Report Insights



Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

Chronicity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis:

Dermatomyositis Report Key Strengths



11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Segmentation

Dermatomyositis Report Assessment

Current Diagnostic Practices Patient Segmentation

Epidemiology Insights



What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Dermatomyositis? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Dermatomyositis?

What is the historical and forecasted Dermatomyositis patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why is the diagnosed prevalent cases of Dermatomyositis in Japan lower than the US? Which country has a high patient share for Dermatomyositis?

Reasons to Buy



Insights on patient burden/disease, evolution in diagnosis, and factors contributing to the change in the epidemiology of the disease during the forecast years.

To understand the Dermatomyositis prevalence cases in varying geographies over the coming years.

A detailed overview of Gender and Age Grade-specific diagnosed prevalence of Dermatomyositis, along with diagnosed prevalence of Dermatomyositis Based on severity of airflow limitation and diagnosed prevalence of Dermatomyositis based on symptoms and exacerbation history.

To understand the perspective of key opinion leaders around the current challenges with establishing the diagnosis options. Detailed insights on various factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share Distribution of Dermatomyositis in 2020

3.2. Patient Share Distribution of Dermatomyositis in 2034

4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology

5. Executive Summary of Dermatomyositis

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction to Dermatomyositis

7.2. Types of Dermatomyositis

7.3. Signs and Symptoms

7.4. Clinical Manifestation of Dermatomyositis

7.5. Causes

7.6. Complications

7.7. Pathophysiology

7.8. Diagnosis

7.8.1. Diagnostic Criteria

7.8.1.1. Bohan and Peter's Classification Criteria for Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

7.8.2. The Myositis Association: Diagnostic Criteria for Dermatomyositis

7.8.3. Diagnostic Criteria for Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

7.8.4. Differential Diagnosis

7.8.5. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.8.5.1. The European League against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology Classification Criteria for Adult and Juvenile IIM

7.8.5.2. Clinical Practice Guidance for Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM) 2018: Japan

7.8.5.3. Single Hub and Access Point for Pediatric Rheumatology in Europe (SHARE): Consensus-based Recommendations for the Management of Juvenile Dermatomyositis

7.8.6. Diagnostic Algorithm

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

9.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

9.2.1.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Juvenile Dermatomyositis

9.2.1.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Adult Dermatomyositis

9.2.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

9.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Dermatomyositis

9.2.4. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

9.2.5. Chronicity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

9.2.6. Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.4.4. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.4.5. Chronicity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.4.6. Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Germany

9.5.2. France

9.5.3. Italy

9.5.4. Spain

9.5.5. The United Kingdom

9.6. Japan

10. KOL Views

11. Appendix

