Mojave Secures $9.5M Series A To Fuel Adoption Of The Most Energy Efficient Commercial Air Conditioner

First to Market, Mojave Moves Beyond Development and Commercialization to Expansion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Systems , founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced that it has raised $9.5 million in Series A funding. The Series A round was led by existing investors Fifth Wall

and At One Ventures , with participation from returning investors Myriad Venture Partners , Starshot Capital,

Alumni Ventures Group , and new investor Earth Venture Capital .

The new capital will be used to accelerate the adoption of Mojave's groundbreaking Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS)

solution, ArctiDry , which sets new a new standard for energy efficiency, and began shipping earlier this year. The funding will support the company's sales and marketing expansion, new ArctiDry product launches, electrochemical regeneration research, and the completion of its Department of Energy manufacturing scale-up efforts.

This latest round brings Mojave's total funding to $25.6 million.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support of our investors as we transition into this next phase, focused on accelerated adoption, product line expansion, and new market development," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave. "This latest round validates our market leadership and proven success in achieving unprecedented levels of energy efficiency with our liquid desiccant DOAS, while delivering the reliability, performance, and ease of operation that customers need."

In the past year, Mojave signed 19 firms to its Sales Partner Network that are actively representing Mojave ArctiDry in their regions. Mojave will continue to expand coverage across the U.S. in 2025. The company launched the ArctiDry

in January 2024 and is manufacturing and shipping units from its Anderson, South Carolina facility to customer sites.

"Mojave's ArctiDry is a no-brainer for buildings, allowing owner-operators to precisely meet the temperature and humidity requirements of their assets, while providing energy savings and thereby lowering emissions," shared

Anastasia Istratova, Principal at Fifth Wall . "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Phil and his market-leading team

to drive forward advanced features and new technologies that will further revolutionize the industry."

"Mojave has proven that its all-electric energy-saving liquid desiccant dehumidification cooling system is the greenest air conditioner on the market," said Dilip Goswami, Venture Partner, At One Ventures.

"We have great confidence in the Mojave team, and their ability to make a difference for the planet by reducing HVAC energy consumption."

ArctiDry is a patented, easy-to-install, liquid desiccant HVAC system with an unparalleled ISMRE2 efficiency rating of up to 11 lbs/kWh that dramatically lowers electricity consumption by up to 50 percent. Its ability to efficiently dehumidify the air without overcooling makes it ideal for many commercial building applications such as healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing, and more.

"There is a critical need to dramatically reduce the climate impact of HVAC while delivering on enterprise demand for reliability and energy savings," said Tim Chiang, Co-founder and Partner, Myriad Venture Partners. "Mojave is reshaping how we think about cooling commercial buildings by setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency in our built environments. We are proud to have been part of Mojave's journey from the start and look forward to continuing to work with the team as they redefine what's possible in the HVAC industry."

In addition to accelerating the adoption of ArctiDry, Mojave is focused on developing the next generation of its advanced technology. This winter, Mojave will launch ArctiDry HP, making it the first

company to integrate liquid desiccant with a reversible heat

pump. Meeting new state regulatory requirements for energy efficiency, the integration will

enable electricity savings and zero-carbon wintertime operation.

Additionally, Mojave has begun its phase two execution of its Department of Energy project to demonstrate the energy efficiency and reliability of ArctiDry in the field on a variety of building types and applications. This project includes additional field tests that build on Mojave's previous field tests that began in 2022.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%.

Mojave Media Contact:

Christy Kemp

[email protected]

