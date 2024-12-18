Cachefly CDN Expands Partner Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded program empowers partners to refer, resell or embed CacheFly global CDN services for customers seeking the fastest experiences at scale

Elk Grove Village, IL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, one of the world's fastest global edge cloud platforms dedicated to content delivery, has unveiled an expanded partner program designed to offer more value and support to its growing Global Partner Network. CacheFly's new program streamlines access to comprehensive CDN solutions, providing partners with greater flexibility, rewards, and white-glove support.

CacheFly's Vice President of Sales, Edward Fitzgerald, emphasized the importance of partners in the company's success: "Our expanded program empowers partners to refer, resell or embed CacheFly for their customers seeking the fastest online experiences at scale. Whether they want to white label our solution or leverage our brand, the new CacheFly Partner Program makes it easier for approved partners to offer a complete content delivery solution supported with our global CDN, object storage, image optimization, automated SSL, log streaming, analytics and advanced portal management."

A Commitment to Continued Excellence

The program extends incentives and support to various partner types, including Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs and MSSPs), agencies, and consultants. Eduardo Martinez, Vice President of Technology, at StreamGuys, praised the partnership:“CacheFly's CDN has long supported StreamGuys'. StreamGuys offers Cachefly CDN combined with the StreamGuys Contribution Network. This powerful solution provides customers with an efficient on-ramp to reliably move content onto CDN streaming services or social media platforms, manage bitrates and protocols, protect access to streams, and republish or rebroadcast content in new places and in new forms.”

These and other elements in the StreamGuys ecosystem, including rewindable streaming, automated archiving, and captioning passthrough, are all proven strengths in the existing StreamGuys-CacheFly partnership.

“We developed this service to take weight off the heavy lift of ingesting, aggregating, managing and publishing large volumes of media content from origination points to consumers, which is especially valuable to sports and entertainment entities,” said Martinez.“Certainly, our partnership with CacheFly is valuable for media organizations moving content to owned and operated platforms that consumers subscribe to for access to content. The real takeaway is that customers can acquire and contribute multiple streams in one place without needing specific hardware for each feed or protocol. It is quite easy to integrate and use, SaaS management toolsets are engaged upon adding content to the network.”



Existing partners are automatically enrolled in the enhanced program, while prospective partners can learn more and access resources at CacheFly.com/partner-program .



