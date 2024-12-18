(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scars - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Scars pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Scars- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Scars pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Scars treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Scars commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Scars collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Scars R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Scars.

Scars Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Scars report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Scars Emerging Drugs

INV001: Innovo Therapeutics

INV-001 is a topically administered small-molecule drug in development for the prevention and treatment of hypertrophic scars and keloids. It works by inhibiting HSP47, a protein critical for collagen formation, transport, and extracellular secretion, which plays a significant role in scar formation. By targeting HSP47, INV-001 reduces collagen production in fibroblasts, effectively mitigating trauma- and surgery-induced scars while not impairing normal wound healing. Preclinical studies have demonstrated its efficacy in both burn-induced scars in mini pig models and incision-induced scars in SD rats. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Scars.

TRTP-101: CellinCells

TRTP 101 is an investigational stem cell therapy developed by Originator Cell, currently in Phase I trials. As part of the broader class of tissue replacement therapies, TRTP 101 is designed to leverage the regenerative potential of stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissues. Its mechanism of action involves the delivery of stem cells to the affected area, where they differentiate into specific tissue types needed for regeneration. This process aims to restore function and structure in damaged or scarred tissues, making it particularly relevant for conditions that result in tissue loss or scarring. The therapy holds promise for improving recovery and reducing long-term damage by promoting natural tissue regeneration.

Scars Therapeutic Assessment

Scars: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Scars therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Scars drugs.

Major Players in Scars

There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Scars. The companies which have their Scars drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Innovo Therapeutics.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing Scars drugs?

How many Scars drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Scars?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Scars therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Scars and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Kringle Pharma

Innovo Therapeutics

CellinCells

CellionBioMed Syntara

Key Products



KP100

INV001

TRTP-101

CBM 401 SNT-5505

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Scars Report Insights



Scars Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Scars Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900