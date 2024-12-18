DSV, 1146 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

As of 11 December 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,608,404 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.07% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:

