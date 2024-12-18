5G In Aviation Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 4.68 Billion Revenue By 2030, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global 5G in was valued at $0.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8%.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atKey Findings Of The StudyBy communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By technology, eMBB segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By end use, the airport segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, North America dominated the global 5G in aviation market in 2020 in terms of market share.Request for Customization atBased on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end use, the airport segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atBased on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc.Gogo Inc.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Inseego Corp.Nokia CorporationOneWebPanasonic Avionics CorporationQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Smartsky Networks, LLCTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defence Technology:Multirotor Drone MarketLiDAR drone Market

