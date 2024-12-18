Klarpay AG Has Officially Transitioned To Bivial AG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bivial AG is proud to announce the successful completion of its rebranding from Klarpay AG. This transformation represents a major milestone in the company's journey, aligning its identity with its vision to become a global leader in comprehensive solutions for digital businesses.

The name " Bivial " encapsulates the company's commitment to enabling seamless multidirectional financial flows, a core principle that has guided its evolution. This new identity underscores the company's dedication to innovation and trust while expanding its capabilities.

With the rebrand complete, Bivial AG is poised to enhance its services beyond its established expertise in cross-border corporate payments. The company is actively working to broaden its portfolio with a range of financial and treasury solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern online businesses. This strategic shift underscores

Bivial's commitment to becoming a one-stop financial partner for its clients.

"The transition to Bivial reflects not just a change in name but an expansion with purpose," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial AG. "Our clients can expect the same innovative and reliable service they've always trusted, now complemented by a broader suite of offerings designed to support their growth in an interconnected world."

As part of its growth strategy, Bivial is seeking to extend its regulatory footprint. Building on its existing regulatory framework under the Swiss Federal Banking Act Art 1b, the company has initiated processes to secure additional regulatory approvals in Switzerland.

Bivial's rebrand signals a bold vision for the future of business finance. By integrating new technologies, expanding its regulatory reach, and broadening its offerings, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the way in financial services.

Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

