Free Burgers Through Christmas? How About Free Health Year-Round?

Life Time takes on fast food frenzy with free consumer app to support healthy living

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Countering the latest fast-food frenzy of free giveaways during the holiday season Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand with more than 175 athletic clubs across the U.S. and Canada, is giving away its app and a treasure trove of healthy living programs and content for free. As fast-food giants tempt taste buds with free burgers and fries, Life Time is serving up a healthier alternative that's equally irresistible – no purchase required.

Just as Life Time continues to add to its portfolio of athletic country clubs across the nation the company is taking its commitment to inspire healthy, happy lives one step further by making its Life Time app free to everyone.

"Why settle for a free burger when you can get a free healthy boost to your entire lifestyle?" said RJ Singh, Life Time Chief Digital Officer. "We believe in the power of healthy living and now, everyone can download the Life Time app for free and access a wealth of resources designed to help you live your healthiest, happiest life. From workout plans wherever you are and nutrition guides to mindfulness practices and expert advice, it's all there for the taking with our compliments."

Highlights of the robust complimentary Life Time App:



Free Access to Classes & Meditations: Enjoy more than 100 just launched on-demand classes ranging from 5 to 60 minutes from top instructors

Immersible Meditation Experience: Mindfulness in the moment with on-demand guided meditation, breathing practices, podcast episodes and supporting content

Custom Health Programs: Achieve goals with step-by-step, trackable programs that combine workouts, healthy habits and education. Programs include 12-Week Half-Marathon Training Plan, Glute Camp, 6-Week Shred, Fit & Focused D.Tox and more Healthy Content and Shopping: Thousands of pieces of editorial content, recipes, product, and service recommendations, along with pickleball training videos, access to the LT Shop .

"Fast food might be free, but so are the consequences to overall health and feeling good," added Singh. "With the Life Time app, people can get the tools to be healthier and happier – and that's a deal you can't pass up."

Life Time's initiative is its commitment to fostering a healthier society. By making the app accessible to everyone – previously it was $15 monthly – the company is empowering individuals to make better choices and take control of their health.

The complimentary Life Time app is available for download in the Apple and Google App Stores. For more information, visit

. Available in Apple

and Google stores. B-roll of the app can be found here .

For more information about Life Time, visit or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated team members. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

