The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., Representing Potential Plaintiffs In Nurse Misconduct Investigation At Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An Ewing man working as a nurse at Penn medicine Princeton Medical Center has been accused of inappropriately touching several patients,
Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard announced on Monday, December 11.
The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., has already been retained by a potential plaintiff in this matter and is actively investigating the situation.
Continue Reading
Michael J. Epstein, Esq., of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.
The nurse, identified as Andre Angus, 39, was arrested following an extensive investigation into multiple reports from patients alleging they were subjected to unwanted sexual contact while under his care. Authorities confirmed that Angus was arrested without incident and has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact as of Wednesday, December 11.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional information may emerge as authorities proceed with their work.
If you or a loved one has been impacted or affected by this matter, or if you have any additional information regarding these allegations, please contact Michael J. Epstein or The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., today.
About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.
Founded by Barry Epstein over a half-century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers , we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michael J. Epstein, Esq.
Managing Partner
The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.
Phone: (201) 231-7847
Email: [email protected]
Agency Contact:
Matthew Hughes
Chief Brand Ambassador
AMPLIFY
Phone: (561) 717-6499
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109007694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.