Shainin Completes Multi-Year Rebrand With Launch Of The Shainin Portal

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shainin, a global leader in engineering problem-solving, announces the successful completion of its multi-year rebranding initiative with the launch of the Shainin Portal . Designed to support quality teams trained in Shainin's methodologies-including Red X , TransaXional , Rolling Top 5 , and Resilient Engineering -the portal streamlines access to resources, certification tracking, and project management.

Laptop displaying the Shainin Portal dashboard with navigation menu, certification status, and quick access links on screen.

This rebranding effort reflects Shainin's commitment to empowering quality leaders and their teams with modern, intuitive tools that translate training into real-world results. By centralizing resources and simplifying workflows, the Shainin Portal ensures faster, smarter problem-solving for Fortune 1000 organizations.

Empowering Quality Teams with Advanced Tools

The Shainin Portal replaces the legacy Collaboration Platform, providing a secure, mobile-optimized environment for quality teams to maximize their training and enhance project outcomes. Key features include:



Streamlined Navigation : Resources grouped by methodology-Red X, TransaXional, Rolling Top 5, and Resilient Engineering-make it easy to find what's needed.



Certification Tracking : A color-coded system provides real-time visibility into progress and milestones.

Project Management : Simplified workflows for submission and tracking save time and improve results.

"Our goal is to enable teams to apply their training seamlessly while helping leaders maximize the impact of their investment," said Angela Calvachi, Global Certification Administrator. "The Shainin Portal represents our commitment to helping quality teams solve problems faster and more effectively."

A Unified Identity for the Future

The launch of the portal is the capstone in a rebranding effort that began in 2022. Alongside a refreshed logo, updated materials, and modernized communication tools, the portal reflects Shainin's dedication to delivering consistent and innovative solutions.

As Shainin looks ahead, planned enhancements to the portal include expanded resources, feature refinements, and tools to help leaders measure the ROI of team training.

About

Shainin

Shainin is a global leader in engineering problem-solving, specializing in methodologies that help companies identify and eliminate the root causes of complex challenges. Through proprietary techniques-including Red X, Rolling Top 5, TransaXional, and Resilient Engineering-Shainin empowers quality teams and leaders to improve reliability, reduce costs, and achieve operational excellence. We invite you to follow us on LinkedIn for more news and updates.

Media Contact:

Jenn D'Jamoos

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

41820 Six Mile Road

Northville, MI 48168

248-344-2020

