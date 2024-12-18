Healthcare Integrated Technologies Welcomes Katie Piperata As Consultant For Its Healthcare Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Knoxville, TN, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the engagement of Katie Piperata as a Senior Living Consultant for the Company's Healthcare division.

Ms. Piperata brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Ms. Piperata began her career in senior living in 1993 as a volunteer for a nursing home and eventually moved into management as a Nursing Home Administrator of a Skilled Nursing Center in Lakeland, Florida. Ms. Piperata continued to excel in her career by becoming a Senior Partner/Director for a healthcare recruiting firm. Most recently, Ms. Piperata started her own company, which provides leadership development training and consulting to senior living providers across the United States. Ms. Piperata holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum laude) from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa.

As a consultant, Ms. Piperata will provide invaluable insights into the senior living sector, helping the Company refine its products to better meet the needs of senior living communities. Her expertise will support efforts to enhance care quality and outcomes, directly benefiting both residents and caregivers.

With Ms. Piperata's guidance, the Company is poised to further develop and expand its Healthcare division, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation in the industry. By prioritizing regulatory compliance, improving the quality of life for seniors, and offering solutions that ease the work of care providers, the Company is committed to becoming a leading force in the healthcare sector. These initiatives will help extend the longevity and well-being of the elderly, while empowering caregivers with the tools they need to deliver the highest level of care.

Industry Leader in AI-Driven Safety and Monitoring

HITC is the global leader in AI safety and monitoring solutions. While its core focus remains on senior living and healthcare, HITC is actively expanding into education, transportation, commercial industries, and beyond.

Scott Boruff, CEO of HITC, remarked,“Katie brings over 30 years of invaluable healthcare experience, and her expertise is truly unmatched. As a consultant, her insights and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in shaping our strategies within the senior living sector. On behalf of the entire HITC team, we are excited to leverage Katie's knowledge to help strengthen our position in the industry and drive positive change.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies (HITC)

Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC) is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in AI-powered safety and monitoring solutions. The Company's core focus is on senior living and healthcare, with growing expansions into education, transportation, and commercial industries. HITC's innovative product suite is designed to improve safety, operational efficiency, and quality of care across various settings.

For more information, visit or contact HITC's media team at ... .

Media Contact:

Dustin Hillis

Healthcare Integrated Technologies

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

###