Simply Business Partners With Coterie Insurance To Expand Business Owner's Policy Coverage Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON

, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , the leading digital insurance marketplace focused on small businesses, today announced a new partnership with Coterie Insurance , a tech-enabled Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing in simplifying small business insurance. The addition of Coterie's solutions to Simply Business's marketplace expands Business Owner's Policy (BOP) coverage options with several leading national carriers, allowing small business owners to choose the coverage that best fits their unique needs at competitive pricing.

With Simply Business's fully digital quote, bind, and issue process, small business owners – from medical offices and tradespeople to restaurants and retail stores – can purchase specialized BOP coverage entirely online, simplifying the process of securing essential coverages in one convenient package.

"Coterie's digital-first insurance solutions and broad appetite make them an ideal partner in our mission to empower small business owners," said Samantha Roady, U.S. CEO at Simply Business. "Together, we're committed to providing a comprehensive suite of BOP solutions to even more types of small businesses across all 50 states with efficiency."

"By teaming up with Simply Business, we're expanding our digital footprint, underscoring our commitment to a streamlined insurance experience for small businesses," said David McFarland, CEO and co-founder of Coterie. "This platform integration increases coverage options for small business owners so they can have the right tools to confidently protect their businesses in an increasingly complex business environment."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice and value. Simply Business' robust product offering includes general liability, professional liability, business owner's policy, workers' compensation, cyber insurance and more.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over 1 million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its U.S. operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the U.S.

For more information about Simply Business, visit

SimplyBusiness .



Media Contact:

Jillian Reid

[email protected]

SOURCE Simply Business

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED