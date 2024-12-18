Mobilion Systems Partners With Leading Researcher At University Of Duisburg-Essen To Advance Metabolomics Research And Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MOBILion Systems, , a leader in separation science innovation, today announced a new collaboration with Dr. Oliver Schmitz at the University of Duisburg-Essen, a recognized leader in advancing analytical chemistry for complex sample analysis. This partnership underscores MOBILion's commitment to driving innovation with its proprietary SLIM (Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation) technology, now offering unparalleled flexibility across the multiomics landscape.

Dr. Schmitz, renowned for his expertise in analyzing complex samples such as Chinese herbal medicine, developing advanced ion sources, and optimizing multidimensional liquid chromatography (LC) and gas chromatography (GC) workflows, will integrate the newest version of MOBILion's product into his research. This specially tailored low mass system, developed for applications such as discovery metabolomics, opens up new opportunities for precision and speed where traditional LC-MS and other ion mobility technologies are limited due to their mass range and resolving power limitations. MOBILion's technology delivers cleaner, more focused data by minimizing overlapping signals that can complicate analysis, making it easier to identify and understand individual molecules.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Schmitz and his team at the University of Duisburg-Essen, which is at the forefront of research in multidimensional separations," said Melissa Sherman, Ph.D., CEO of MOBILion Systems. "This collaboration demonstrates the adaptability of SLIM technology to support groundbreaking research and reinforces MOBILion's commitment to continuously evolving the platform to add features that transform the scientific landscape."

The new product exemplifies MOBILion's ongoing advancements, building on the success of earlier commercial platforms and the company's recently announced evolution to proteomics applications. Together, these milestones illustrate MOBILion's unique ability to design a pipeline of products based on the core SLIM platform technology that streamline complex workflows and accelerate discovery across proteomics, lipidomics, glycomics and now metabolomics applications.

Dr. Schmitz expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the potential of SLIM technology: "The integration of this cutting-edge instrument into our research is transformative. It offers unprecedented precision and throughput for analyzing complex samples and enhances our ability to explore previously inaccessible dimensions of research including single-cell metabolomics."

The partnership will aim to yield influential joint publications, conference presentations, and other impactful outputs, furthering the adoption of SLIM technology in multiomics research.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is Revealing What Others Leave Unseen®, leading the way in next-generation separation science. We develop advanced tools that more deeply, accurately and efficiently characterize complex molecules, driving innovation across pharmaceutical, food testing and environmental safety industries. Our technology integrates with mass spectrometry, enabling workflows that unravel the most complex analyses, redefining the possibilities of molecular characterization. Learn more at .

About the Schmitz Lab at the University of Duisburg-Essen

The University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) is a hub for groundbreaking research in analytical sciences. Dr. Oliver Schmitz's lab leads efforts in complex sample analysis, multidimensional chromatography, ion mobility-mass spectrometry, and pioneering studies in Origin-of-Life research.

