AACOM Announces 2024 Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship Recipients

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honoring the successes and highlighting the passion of seven inspiring student doctors, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic (AACOM) today announced the recipients of the 2024 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship. The scholarship was endowed by the Arnstein family to honor former AACOM Executive Director Sherry R. Arnstein's legacy and to help current and new osteopathic medical students from racial and ethnic minority backgrounds fund their education. This year's recipients are:



Samuel Alvarado , Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Anamaria Ancheta , Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

Helena Beltran , William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Cameron M. Brown , Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Kimberly Flores , Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine

Destany Michael , Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine Carleen Perez , Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

“These student doctors represent the future of osteopathic medicine, and we are proud to recognize their dedication, perseverance and excellence,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO.“It is critical for the long-term health of our country that we have a physician workforce that is truly representative of the communities we serve. AACOM and our member colleges are dedicated to keeping the dream of a medical career open to students of all backgrounds. There is no better way to honor the legacy of Sherry Arnstein.”

The Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Student Scholarship was established in honor of Arnstein's lifelong dedication to public service, social equity and justice. After the initial endowment, AACOM continued funding the program, which has grown steadily since its inaugural grants were awarded. Since 2012, AACOM has awarded more than $285,000 to 73 recipients.

“I am very honored to have been among those selected for the 2024 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship,” said Samuel Alvarado.“This award motivates me to continue striving for excellence in my studies and future career. I am immensely grateful to represent OSU-COM along with my colleague, student doctor Carleen Perez, and for the support from AACOM.”

“I am deeply honored and eternally grateful to the Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship Committee for this prestigious award,” said Anamaria Ancheta.“As the first person in my family to become a physician, this scholarship not only alleviates the financial burden of my tuition but also stands as a powerful symbol of AACOM's belief in students like me. As a future osteopathic physician, I am dedicated to advocating for my patients both inside and outside the clinic.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive this scholarship, which is a testament to the importance of representation in medicine,” said Helena Beltran.“As a minority woman pursuing a career as a physician, I hope to inspire future generations to see themselves as future physicians, leaders and advocates for positive change within the healthcare community.”

"As an orthopedic technician before starting medical school, I was counseling a 13-year-old African American athlete. The interaction made me reminisce on my childhood, which lacked interactions with doctors of color, provoking the perception medicine had no place for someone like me. I understood then the importance and urgency of advocating for diversity and inclusion within healthcare,” said Cameron Brown.“Being a recipient of the Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship allows me to continue my pursuit of encouraging more individuals from underrepresented populations to serve their communities in a similar capacity. I could not be more grateful for this opportunity."

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected as a 2024 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship recipient. Sherry R. Arnstein's commitment to community, leadership and social change is incomparable and inspiring,” said Kimberly Flores.“This scholarship not only acknowledges my efforts but also strengthens my commitment to serve my Hispanic and Appalachian communities that have helped shape me. To be recognized for my efforts in diversifying medicine through leadership, service and research feels like a full-circle moment, one that honors my roots and reinforces the critical need for greater diversity in medicine.”

“I am honored to have been selected as a recipient of the 2024 AACOM Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship. As a Black woman pursuing medicine and being the first in my family to do so, I greatly appreciate this support and opportunity to further invest in my education,” said Destany Michael.“I've been afforded the opportunity to go to a medical school that is in my hometown, Vallejo, CA, which allows me to gain a better understanding of the ways I can make an impact in the community my son is growing up in. Additionally, representation in medicine is crucial in diversifying the medical field and I look forward to contributing to efforts focused on breaking down barriers faced by marginalized populations interested in medicine.”

"I am truly honored to receive the Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship. Growing up in a community where opportunities were scarce, this recognition reflects all the hard work, sacrifice and love my family and I have poured into this journey,” said Carleen Perez.“As a Latina, a teen mom and a non-traditional student, I've faced many challenges, but this scholarship reminds me that those struggles have meaning. It pushes me to keep going, not just for myself, but for others like me who are fighting to make a difference and break through barriers.”

Sherry Arnstein spent more than 30 years in public service, first in her native California and then in Washington, DC. While serving in the Kennedy Administration in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arnstein led the team developing the federal strategy to desegregate all hospitals in the United States. The segregation of hospitals was causing immense harm to minority patients and leading to poor access to healthcare and a poor quality of life, especially in rural areas and urban centers where healthcare options were minimal.

