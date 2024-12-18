Konica Minolta Announces Partnership With Taktiful

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Alliance to Drive Client Success with Digital Embellishment

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc . (Konica Minolta ) today announced a strategic partnership with Taktiful Software Solutions (Taktiful ), a leading training and software solutions provider for digital embellishments. Combining Konica Minolta's cutting-edge printing and global reach with Taktiful's specialized expertise in digital embellishment, the alliance aims to accelerate innovation to expand opportunities and deliver unprecedented value to customers worldwide.

Embellishment offers unlimited ways to create visually stunning, tactile, high-value pieces – from brochures and signage to direct mail and packaging. Combining embossing, debossing, varnishing, foils and other techniques with variable data printing to personalize materials creates even greater impact, impressions and ROI, for print shops and their customers. According to Francois Martin , a former Senior Consultant for Messe Düsseldorf, embracing innovative digital finishing techniques can unlock a realm of possibilities, leading to increased profitability, enhanced brand recognition and a sustainable competitive advantage in today's dynamic marketplace.

However, in today's market, it can be difficult for a printer to justify the investment in embellishment because they do not have an existing business to gauge it on; they are building this business as they go. By combining Konica Minolta's award-winning technology with Taktiful's deep industry knowledge and customer enablement strategies, this collaboration provides customers with a true end-to-end solution and approach to embellishments to ensure success.

“By partnering with Taktiful, we're taking a bold step toward empowering our customers with the knowledge and solutions they need to lead the market in embellishment excellence,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta.“Our proficiency and award-winning technology, coupled with industry specific embellishment experts to help our customers will allow us to unlock the full potential of digital embellishments. It's a win-win.”

Mallozzi discussed the potential of the alliance in a recent interview with Taktiful.

“We've always believed that digital embellishment has the power to transform how brands communicate and connect with their audiences,” said Kevin Abergel, President, Taktiful.“Konica Minolta's vision and leadership align perfectly with our mission to drive adoption, creativity and profitability in the industry. By leveraging the unique strengths of both organizations, we will not only enhance our product offerings but also redefine industry standards and customer expectations in digital embellishment.”

Together, the two companies will focus on several key initiatives, including:



Customized embellishment training programs: Tailored training to maximize end-user ROI and inspire creative applications

Joint innovation labs: Establishing co-development teams to create next-generation, AI-based digital embellishment technologies and applications Market expansion: Leveraging combined resources to penetrate new markets and expand the adoption of digital embellishment across various industries

“One of the really unique aspects of this relationship is the Taktiful team's familiarity with our MGI devices. They are true subject matter experts who really know how to leverage our technology in ways others do not,” said Sean Roberts, National Director, Digital Embellishment, Konica Minolta.“The alliance is also a great complement to support our customer onboarding program, which will now incorporate Taktiful's 'boot camp' workshop, providing the professional services and business support clients need.”

Konica Minolta offers the widest array of embellishment technologies available from a manufacturer, supporting the needs of customers – whether the business scales large or small – with technology designed for each stage of an organization's growth.

Explore Konica Minolta's embellishment portfolio online .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Taktiful

Taktiful Software Solutions was founded by veteran print industry experts with decades of experience in digital embellishment. The company is passionate about evangelizing digital print embellishments and develops innovative solutions that tackle the unique challenges of the print embellishment sector. By enhancing efficiency, fostering creativity, and boosting profitability for its clients, Taktiful aims to become the leading software provider in this space. Committed to innovation, quality, and customer success, Taktiful is dedicated to shaping the future of digital print embellishment.

