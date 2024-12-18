Morse Micro Wins 2024 Wi-Fi NOW Award For Best Wi-Fi Iot Product - Two Years Running

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award Highlights Growing Momentum and Leadership Role in the Expanding IoT Ecosystem

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, today announced its second consecutive win as the Best Wi-Fi IoT Product in the prestigious 2024 Wi-Fi NOW Awards. This accolade underscores Morse Micro's continued leadership in transforming IoT connectivity with its groundbreaking Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.

The annual Wi-Fi NOW Awards honor the world's most outstanding Wi-Fi companies, products, and innovators driving the future of wireless technology. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology, built on the 802.11ah standard, has redefined what is possible for IoT applications by delivering unprecedented range, power efficiency, reliability, and application possibilities.

"Morse Micro's achievements in 2024 in delivering long-range, low-power connectivity for the IoT positions them at the forefront of our industry," said Claus Hetting, CEO and Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW. "Morse Micro continues to drive Wi-Fi HaLow innovation, enabling a rapidly expanding ecosystem of IoT devices, access points, and applications. With each passing year, the company's impact grows stronger, solidifying their role as a catalyst for the future of IoT."

Morse Micro is transforming IoT connectivity with Wi-Fi HaLow solutions that uniquely address the most pressing challenges of IoT networks and devices. By operating in the sub-GHz frequency band, Wi-Fi HaLow offers unparalleled range for IoT devices, as demonstrated by the company's recent successful 10-mile connectivity test in Joshua Tree National Park.

"Receiving this coveted Wi-Fi NOW award for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of Wi-Fi technology," said Michael De Nil, CEO and co-founder of Morse Micro. "We're proud to see Wi-Fi HaLow reshaping IoT industries globally and look forward to empowering even more innovation as we expand our partnerships and product portfolio."

The Best Wi-Fi IoT Product Award highlights the technical ingenuity, market impact, and future growth potential of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products and solutions. The selection was made by Wi-Fi NOW's esteemed panel of judges, who recognized Morse Micro for setting new benchmarks in IoT connectivity.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .

SOURCE Morse Micro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED