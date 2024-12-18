Scope Technologies Corp. Announces Development Update For The QSE Mobile App For Quantum-Resistant Encrypted Communication And File Sharing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF ) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is currently developing the QSE Mobile App, which will deliver quantum-resistant encrypted communication and file sharing for individuals, businesses, and enterprises.

The QSE Mobile App will leverage Scope's proprietary quantum-resistant round-trip encryption to address the critical need for secure communication and data sharing across industries, including legal, healthcare, and financial sectors , where protecting sensitive client information is vital. The app will provide a seamless, user-friendly solution for all users, from individuals prioritizing privacy to enterprises managing large volumes of sensitive data.

"As surprising as it may sound, sensitive files are still frequently shared through email and other standard communication platforms, which are inherently unsafe," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies. "Even platforms marketed as 'secure' fail to protect against quantum computing threats. Our mobile app will use QSE's quantum-resistant encryption to ensure that data remains protected not only today but well into the quantum future."

The QSE Mobile App will feature:



Quantum-Resistant Encrypted Communication : Private, secure messaging that protects conversations from classical and quantum-level attacks.

Secure File Sharing : Seamless file transfer with quantum-proof encryption to safeguard sensitive data. Cross-Industry Accessibility : Ideal for individuals and organizations, particularly in sectors with stringent regulatory and security requirements.

This new corporate development marks another step in Scope Technologies' mission to deliver future-proof, quantum-resilient security solutions to clients worldwide. The Company will provide an update on the launch date of the QSE Mobile App in the first quarter of 2025.

About Scope Technologies Corp.



Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

